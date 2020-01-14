Leah Messer continues to market weight loss product after being slammed by fans, sends mixed message

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer is facing criticism once again. The reality star promoted Flat Tummy, a product that’s linked to weight loss on her Twitter account.

In the tweet, she claims that she’s been using the app and product for a week and she’s obsessed with it. She’s promoting workouts that are less than 30 minutes. They are easy and can be done at home with no equipment required.

The problem? She’s posing in a picture with workout equipment. And while she claims she doesn’t even have to leave the house, it appears she’s in a gym for the photo.

One follower called her out on the photo, saying that Leah is sharing one message through words but another through her pictures.

It’s clear that the photo has been staged for the sake of promoting the app, but Leah should have posted a photo from home with her doing the exercises for more credibility.

And that follower wasn’t the only one with criticism.

It sounds like people don’t believe that she’s trying to lose weight, as she’s already one of the skinniest people in the Teen Mom franchise. But Leah is standing by her decision to promote the product.

It was only a week ago that Leah started promoting the weight loss product. At the time, she was criticized for promoting a weight loss product when she’s already skinny and thin.

One follower called her out, telling her that she needed to think about what she was doing and what she was promoting, as she had young followers looking up to her.

In addition to the weight loss drama, Leah has also faced accusations of pushing a supposed pregnancy rumor for the sake of getting attention.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.