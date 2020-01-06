Leah Messer promotes weight loss and fans lash out at the thin Teen Mom 2 star

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

Teen Mom 2 has wrapped up for the season and the girls are busy filming the upcoming season of the show. While taking some time off, some of the girls may be exploring some new business deals and this weekend, Leah decided to share a new promotional post for Flat Tummy.

However, the post didn’t get the response she had hoped for. In fact, many of her followers claimed they were unfollowing her, calling the post downright ridiculous.

“Girl, you’re thin!” one person wrote to her, while others added, “Sigh… unfollow” and “Nooooo Leah, I don’t want to unfollow you, but I am unfollowing everybody who promotes this toxic company. Bye.”

Others revealed “This is ridiculous” and claimed disappointment over her decision to post this ad, with one person writing, “I love you Leah, but I am quite disappointed with this post.”

Leah Messer is far from the first person to promote this product. Jenelle Evans has also promoted the product several times but hasn’t done so in a while.

Back in 2018, Jenelle was accused of photoshopping a post that went with a caption promoting the product. She’s also been accused of not using the product herself, as she shared it as she recovered from giving birth, not giving her a flat tummy.

One thing, however, is clear – fans are not pleased with her decision to promote a weight loss product when she’s skinny herself. As one follower pointed out, young girls are seeing her post and look up to her. That follower demanded an explanation as to why she would post this ad.

“Young girls are watching Leah what do you want to say,” the follower wrote.

Leah herself hasn’t commented on whether she plans on continuing her work with Flat Tummy.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.