Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer faces pregnancy speculations but fans think she’s doing it for attention

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer recently posted a photo on Instagram Live, where she complained about feeling sick. She posted that she needed Gatorade and Agua after throwing up all night.

In the post, she questioned what was going on with her body after feeling sick all night.

Of course, it didn’t take long for people to question what her post was about. Since comments on Instagram Stories aren’t made public, someone posted her image on Reddit, where people freely guessed she was pregnant.

The post was made on Reddit to get people talking about pregnancy speculations. But people quickly posted that she probably wasn’t pregnant and only posting about not feeling well to get attention.

“I doubt she’s pregnant, probably just wants attention for being sick + to generate clickbait with pregnancy rumors,” one person posted on Reddit, while another added, “I hate when people post on social media about getting sick. You might as well just write “I NEED ATTENTION AND SYMPATHY”.”

A third person added that she hated when people assume that women are pregnant simply because they don’t feel well.

She explained that women could be sick and throw up without being pregnant, writing, “I hate when people assume a sick woman is pregnant. Women don’t need a fetus inside of them to vomit!”

Leah’s sister Victoria is pregnant. She’s expecting a baby boy with a man who she met while the two girls were vacationing in Costa Rica. Leah and Victoria are trying to get the man to the United States so he can be closer to his child.

As for Leah, she doesn’t appear to be pregnant. She is, however, linked to a man in Costa Rica as well — something she revealed on the Teen Mom 2 reunion special.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.