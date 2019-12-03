Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer stuns at her sister’s baby shower

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

Leah Messer is focusing on her family these days, as her three daughters are keeping her busy. In addition, her sister is about to have a baby and it seems that the baby shower was just this past weekend.

Leah shared some adorable photos on Instagram of herself, her sister Victoria and their mom. In the caption, Leah revealed that she loved her sister and mom so much.

The post contained several photos, showing off Leah with darker hair and a beautiful sweater dress.

Leah stunning in her outfit and her makeup. She looked confident and happy, as she celebrated her sister’s pregnancy and the next chapter of her life.

About a month ago, Leah Messer shared a video on social media, showing her twin girls having a blast at Victoria’s gender reveal party. That was when she announced that her sister was expecting the first boy in a long time in the Messer family.

In the photos that Leah shared, there was also an ultrasound machine there, so it’s possible that the guests could see the baby if they wanted. Plus, the sex of the baby may have been confirmed by Victoria via the scan.

However, it seems that Leah didn’t bring Jeremy Calvert along as a date. If she did, she did a good job keeping him out of the photos. Fans are wondering what is going on between them these days, as Teen Mom 2 ended with them planning a date and then him canceling on her. Fans have been asking for them to give their marriage a second chance for months, but they have hesitated.

As of right now, they could be together again but keeping their romance away from the public eye.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.