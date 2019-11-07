Leah Messer shares gender reveal: Teen Mom 2 star thrilled about a boy in the family

Leah Messer is the mother of three beautiful girls. All three girls were born while Leah was filming for MTV, living their entire lives in front of the cameras. Leah has been married twice, the goal of giving her girls a family life with a husband and a wife; her efforts have failed.

Messer hasn’t closed the door on a fourth baby, but she’s excited about a new family addition. This week, Leah shared that her sister Victoria Messer was having a boy, the first boy in the family. This child isn’t Victoria’s first, but this boy does mark the first boy for the Messer family, which had been dominated by girls.

Leah Messer’s twins helped share the exciting news, and Leah posted the video on Instagram. It seems that they like the idea of having a boy in the family.

As Leah wrote on Instagram, the joy of children in the Messer family started with the twins. Leah was only in her teens when she learned she had gotten pregnant with twins thanks to a one-night stand with Corey Simms. The two tried to make it work but got divorced after Leah cheated on Corey with her ex-boyfriend.

Even though Leah and Corey didn’t work as a married couple, the two are great co-parents to their twin girls. Despite a few hurdles throughout the years, they communicate about their daughters, and as they grow into adulthood, they appear to be on the same page.

Leah’s sister having a boy could bring on the baby fever for the Teen Mom 2 star. She and Jeremy Calvert have been flirting again, so they could try again. But could a boy be in the cards for Leah Messer too?

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.