Leah Messer calls out ‘despicable’ comments on picture of Teen Mom 2 star and her daughter Ali

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer has called out “despicable” comments made on a picture of her and her daughter Ali. Fans of the MTV personality have followed her journey with twin daughters, Aleeah and Ali since Leah appeared on 16 and Pregnant.

At age four, doctors diagnosed Ali with a rare form of muscular dystrophy. The disease weakens the muscles, leading to the loss of muscle mass.

In her memoir, Hope, Grace, & Faith, Leah explained only one in a million people have the disease, so as Ali grows, doctors learn more about muscular dystrophy. Muscular dystrophy is degenerative, and Ali will eventually be confined to a wheelchair.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Leah claps back at online trolls

The proud mama recently shared two photos with Ali on Instagram, captioning the post “That’s My Girl.”

What was supposed to be a proud mama sharing her love for her daughter, turned nasty. The haters came out saying hurtful things about Ali and Leah too. However, the MTV personality was only focused on the hateful words being hurled at her child.

“Some of the comments on a photo of me with Ali are despicable. I’m sickened. What world are we living and raising our children in? Let’s teach all of our kids that we are each born with unique differences that make us the beautiful individuals we are!!!” tweeted Leah.

Some of the comments on a photo of me with Ali are despicable. I’m sickened. 😑 What world are we living and raising our children in? 😓 Let’s teach all of our kids that we are each born with unique differences that make us the beautiful individuals we are!!! — Leah D. Messer (@LeahMesser) May 24, 2020

Fans show their support for Leah and Ali

After Leah shared her message via Twitter, fans came out in droves to show their support. Not only was the original Instagram post flooded with positive remarks, but Leah’s tweet was full of praise for children with disabilities. Several people even shared their own stories as parents of kids with special needs.

Leah was thankful for all the support. She reminded her followers that Ali knows her worth, but it doesn’t give anyone the right to be hurtful towards any child but especially hers.

The haters won’t stop Leah from sharing pictures or milestones of all of her children, on social media or television. Leah is also mom to daughter, Adalynn, with ex Jeremy Calvert. What she won’t do, though, is allow people to bash her children’s life journey.

Leah Messer has spent a decade on reality television. All three of her kids have grown up in front of the camera. However, Leah is making it clear she will take on the haters who think it is ok to troll her kids because they are on TV and social media.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus on MTV.