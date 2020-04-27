Leah Messer admits that miscarriage suffered on Teen Mom 2 was really an abortion

In her new book, Leah Messer admits the miscarriage she suffered on Teem Mom 2 was really an abortion. Leah is ready to own her truth regardless of the backlash she knows she will suffer from fans.

The reality TV personality got candid about her new book, Hope, Grace, & Faith, in an interview with People magazine.

Leah dishes misleading fans by saying she had a miscarriage, as well as why she is now choosing to own her truth.

Leah had an abortion not a miscarriage

During the Teen Mom 2 Season 4 premiere, Leah opened up about suffering a miscarriage. It was a heartfelt moment that had fans expressing their deepest sympathy for Leah.

Eight years later, Leah is sharing not only that she lied but also why she did it.

“I had very low self-esteem at that point in my life, and I 100% allowed others to control my decision making,” Leah expressed to the weekly magazine.

She admits her inner circle, including her mom Dawn, convinced Leah to say she had a miscarriage. At the time, Leah had previously disclosed she was hesitant to have a baby with then-fiancé Jeremy Calvert.

Those close to her felt it was better for her brand to say she lost the baby. Leah gave in and ultimately even convinced herself she had suffered a miscarriage.

“I truly, wholeheartedly felt like I convinced myself that that’s really what was happening,” the Teen Mom 2 star shared.

People magazine reached out to Dawn for comment, as well as MTV. Neither has spoken out regarding Leah’s claims.

Why is Leah telling the truth now?

In her book, Leah writes she was dealing with unresolved feelings for her ex Corey Simms when she became pregnant with Jeremy’s child. After talking to her mom and another person she does not name, Leah took abortion pills.

When she called producers to reveal she lost the baby, Leah said she had a miscarriage. Cameras caught the aftermath of what fans now know was Leah’s abortion, not miscarriage.

Not owning up to what truly happened has taken a toll on the mom of three. It is the reason Leah wrote about her abortion. She wishes that she had not been so scared of what people would say.

Leah doesn’t want to dwell on the past anyone. Instead, she wants to learn from the experience.

“At the end of the day, if I was going to own my story and own my truth, I was going to own it all,” Leach explained. “That was the whole purpose behind the writing process, the passion behind my book, all the drive that I had behind it. I wanted to open up and allow others to see all the imperfections because it’s okay.”

Fans can learn more about Leah Messer having an abortion, not a miscarriage like she initially said on Teem Mom 2, in her new book Hope, Grace, & Faith.

The book goes on sale May 5 and reveals oh so many more truth bombs from Leah. Plus, she gives people an exclusive look at her life as a single mom and reality TV personality.