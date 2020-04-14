‘The baby is okay!’ Kailyn Lowry tells Teen Mom 2 fans she fell down the stairs

Pregnant Kailyn Lowry is letting Teen Mom 2 fans know the baby is okay after she took a nasty fall down the stairs. She injured her ankle and is on crutches, but thankfully Kailyn is on the mend.

Kailyn is pregnant with her fourth child and second with baby daddy, Chris Lopez. She shared her latest struggle with fans via Instagram stories on Monday.

How did Kailyn fall?

The Teen Mom 2 star is now a PSA message for fans not to read one’s phone and walk down the steps at the same time. Kailyn revealed she was walking down the steps in her home to let her dogs out when she missed three steps.

She went tumbling down, fearing for her unborn child’s safety. Kailyn immediately called for her 10-year-old son, Isaac, and his friend Kaden to come to help her. The reality TV star said she believed she had broken her ankle and needed the two boys’ assistance to get up.

Kailyn also spilled that her other son, Lincoln, came over but not to help. The 6-year-old wanted to let his mom know he had pulled his tooth out. Lincoln was concerned about how he would get to his father Javi Marroquin’s house for the tooth fairy if Kailyn were severely injured.

The baby is fine

The MTV personality ended her story by making it clear that the baby is fine. Kailyn and baby number four were checked out at the hospital.

“Long story short, I sprained my ankle, and I’m on crutches, so it’s been a really good time, but the baby is okay,” she shared in her Instagram story.

Although Kailyn will be spending the next few weeks on crutches, while pregnant, she is grateful the injury was not worse. She did not reveal how long she will be on crutches, but it could be for a good portion of the remainder of her pregnancy.

In February, Kailyn announced she was expecting and was 16 weeks along. Two weeks ago, she shared that she was nearly 24 weeks, as well as that she is having another son. Based on her weekly count, Kailyn is due in the summer. The Teen Mom 2 star and Chris are already parents to 2-year-old son Lux.

Kailyn Lowry took a nasty fall down the steps while paying attention to her phone. She hurt her ankle, but her fourth son is just fine. Kailyn will keep fans updated on her and the baby’s progress via social media.