Kailyn Lowry pregnancy update: Teen Mom 2 star says baby was breech but now he’s not

Kailyn Lowry shocked Teen Mom 2 fans when she announced back in February that she was pregnant with her fourth child.

Kailyn is already mom to Isaac, 10, whom she gave birth to on the MTV series 16 & Pregnant.

After starring on 16 & Pregnant, Kailyn joined Teen Mom 2, which documented her subsequent pregnancies with sons Lincoln, 6.

All three of Kailyn’s sons have different fathers.

Isaac’s dad is Joe Rivera, Lincoln’s dad is Javi Marroquin, and Lux’s father is Chris Lopez. This baby’s father is also Chris Lopez, though Kailyn and Chris’s relationship has been rocky, to say the least.

Unlike with her older three children, Kailyn decided to find out the sex of the baby this time around — her fourth boy — and he’s due to arrive at the end of July.

Kailyn offers an update

Yesterday, Kailyn updated fans on the progress of her pregnancy. In an Instagram post, she revealed that she is currently 23-and-a-half weeks along.

The baby was breech at her last appointment, meaning feet down instead of head down, but he seems to have turned into the correct position.

That’s good news, as a breech delivery is dangerous for both mom and baby, and a breech presentation usually results in a C-section.

The COVID-19 crisis has also affected Kailyn’s pregnancy.

She’s barred from having anyone in the room with her during appointments (including baby daddy Chris).

She has some time before delivery, so hopefully, she will be able to have a support person with her during labor.

Several fears about the pregnancy

In addition to the revelation of the breech situation, Kailyn said she’s worried about making it to the hospital in time for the baby’s birth.

She lives about 45 minutes away from the hospital, and her last labor only lasted 90 minutes, so she’s considering an induction to avoid having to give birth on the way to the hospital.

She’s also considering home birth as an alternative to induction. When a commenter suggested one, she replied: “I believe that is the actual plan at this time.”

This commenter thought it would eliminate the problem of not making it to the hospital on time and might be safer due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Kailyn also revealed she has an anterior placenta with this pregnancy. This means the placenta is attached to the front of the uterus rather than the back.

An anterior placenta is not abnormal or dangerous, so there are no worries. However, Kailyn said she feels movement differently with this baby than she did with her other three.

So far, Kail’s pregnancy has gone well, and hopefully, it will continue to be a happy and healthy one until she delivers.

Teen Mom 2 is on hiatus from MTV.