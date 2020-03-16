Teen Mom 2 Kailyn Lowry denies getting paid to have babies for MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry has dealt with a lot of hate since appearing on the show.

It’s no secret that she’s outspoken and stands up for herself, but that has often resulted in fans being vocal about her.

Some viewers find that she’s cold and calculated, as she doesn’t give many chances.

And while Kailyn can admit to some of the feedback, she is standing firm on one accusation.

She doesn’t get paid by MTV to have babies. She just announced her fourth pregnancy in February.

Kailyn Lowry denies getting pregnant for money

The accusation came on Instagram from someone who said she wished she got paid to get pregnant, noting that she has twins.

“I wish I got paid for having babies!” a fan wrote to Kailyn on Instagram according to In Touch weekly. “I think the last, twins, could’ve really made us millionaires, too!”

But Kailyn denied that she was getting paid to have children, replying, “I don’t get paid to have babies. But OK.”

Kailyn has three boys with a fourth one on the way. She has Isaac, Lincoln, and Lux. She has yet to decide on a name for number four.

Chris Lopez is the father of Lux and unborn child. She was previously married to Javi Marroquin, the father of Lincoln.

Kailyn has been very honest about wanting a happily ever after, and she had previously hoped it would be with Chris. But she has also revealed that she’s now done with him as there is no chance of them reconciling.

It was revealed earlier today that Chris has cheated on Kailyn during their relationship. He had been seeing his high school girlfriend as well.

Kailyn Lowry previously revealed she was doing fine financially

As for getting paid to have babies, Lowry appears to be doing just fine.

While she has never revealed her payments for her involvement in Teen Mom 2, there are guesses that she has been paid at least $1 million over the years, if not more.

Kailyn hasn’t revealed her overall net worth, as Teen Mom 2 isn’t her only income. However, she did recently reveal that she does own three homes, including the one she just bought this summer.

She is, however, thinking about moving and could be looking to invest in more properties over the next couple of years.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.