Leah Messer talks depression, Teen Mom 2 star says her kids saved her life

Leah Messer is gearing up for her book release. The Teen Mom 2 star’s memoir will be available in just a few weeks.

Growing up on reality television has allowed viewers to watch as Leah Messer tried to navigate her life as a pregnant teenager.

Teen Mom 2 viewers met her as a 16-year-old who was expecting twins, and now, she is a twice-divorced mom of three.

An honest account

In an excerpt that was obtained by Us Weekly, Leah Messer explained a point in her life she will never forget. The Teen Mom 2 star was contemplating ending her life by driving off of a cliff in one of her darkest moments.

As Leah Messer recounts her moment, she reveals that her three little girls helped to save her. She thought about what life would be like for them without her, noting they would feel a similar void she felt while growing up without two parents.

The girls were not in the car with her when she thought about driving off the cliff. They were with their dads.

There has been a lot thrown at Leah Messer since she was a teenage girl. From having twins right off the bat to Ali’s muscular dystrophy, a lot has happened in the last decade.

Part of what Ali is going through weighs heavily on the Teen Mom 2 star, and she discusses that in her book as well.

Moving forward

Over the last decade, Leah Messer has shared her life with Teen Mom 2 viewers. Her relationships began and failed while filming the show. Messer was divorced twice and even flirted with the idea of reconciling with Jeremy Calvert, Adalynn’s dad.

Now, she has worked on putting her life back together.

Leah Messer has pulled herself up from a dark place and is living her life. Her friendship with Kailyn Lowry has given Teen Mom 2 fans a lot to talk about as they vacation together, but recently, things may have taken a wrong turn between the women.

Hope, Grace & Faith is the title of the memoir, and it will be available in just a few weeks. Leah Messer chose the title as the words all the middle names of her three daughters.

Sharing her story wasn’t easy, but she did it with transparency and love.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus but it is expected to return to MTV later this year.