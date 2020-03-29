Are Leah Messer and Kailyn Lowry still friends after Teen Mom 2 stars’ public feud?

Leah Messer and Kailyn Lowry were the resident Teen Mom 2 besties. The show filmed their fun relationship, which also played out over social media.

Unfortunately, their friendship took a hit earlier this year. Leah Messer seemingly called out Kailyn Lowry for the clickbait she posts when one of those headlines became about her.

So, are these two friends anymore, or is Leah Messer and Kailyn Lowry’s friendship over for good?

Leah and Kail fall out

Teen Mom 2 heavily documented the friendship between Leah Messer and Kailyn Lowry. From their trips to their conversations, the two girls had a lot of fun together, and so did their children.

A few months ago, Kailyn Lowry essentially accused Leah Messer of being part of a cult. Some messages leaked and from there, things spiraled out of control.

In response, Leah Messer shaded Kailyn Lowry with regards to the clickbait articles she has been sharing for years now. One of them was about her and that was likely the straw that broke the camel’s back.

There wasn’t a ton of back and forth, but Teen Mom 2 fans knew the two were taking jabs at each other. Leah Messer finally had enough and stood her ground against Kailyn Lowry. Of all of the cast members, these two were always there for one another.

Are Leah Messer and Kailyn Lowry still friends?

According to a Q&A that Leah Messer did, she holds on to the narrative that she and Kailyn Lowry are still friends. They have likely reconciled following the developments in the lives over the last few months.

There haven’t been many trips planned. For the one planned trip, Kailyn Lowry went without Leah Messer. Right now the show isn’t filming because of the coronavirus pandemic, which means they aren’t even talking about their falling out.

Since Leah Messer still claims the two are friends, it will be interesting to see how Kailyn Lowry reacts to her friend in the future. She has been busy working through her fourth pregnancy and dealing with all of the drama that comes along with Chris Lopez being the father of her unborn child and toddler, Lux.

Despite claims the two are friends still, Teen Mom 2 fans aren’t exactly buying that Leah Messer and Kailyn Lowry smoothed things out.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.