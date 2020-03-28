Kail Lowry’s new baby bump photo is sexier and a bit more normal than the last

Kailyn Lowry is making headlines once again for a bump photo. This time, though, it is more of what people would expect compared to the maternity shoot she posted then deleted a few weeks ago.

The Teen Mom 2 star rarely cares about what people think, but when it came to the photos she took for pregnancy number four, she wasn’t having any of the negativity. Now, she is showing off her growing baby bump as her due date gets closer.

Kail stuns with a new bump photo

On Instagram, Kailyn Lowry shared a photo of herself in her bathroom mirror. She is wearing a matching black sports bra and panties with her bump out and proud. It is clear that Kail is pregnant at this point, and in the coming weeks, the bump will only grow more.

This pregnancy didn’t come as a shock because rumors had been floating around for several weeks. Chris Lopez’s aunt revealed the baby way before Kailyn Lowry was going to announce. After trying to stay quiet, she reluctantly confirmed she was expecting again.

Followers gave Kailyn Lowry more positive attention with this bump photo than they have in the past. One follower even asked if she had a name chosen for her fourth son and she revealed she had not picked one out yet.

Not only does Kailyn Lowry look way sexier in this photo than some of the others that she has shared, but she also looks healthy. After all of the body-shaming comments she receives daily, the Teen Mom 2 star found the perfect way to clap back.

When is Kailyn Lowry due?

Currently, Kailyn Lowry is about halfway through her pregnancy. This will be her fourth son and her second child with Chris Lopez. The Teen Mom 2 star has been sharing her life on camera since she was a young teen, and this summer, she will be a single mom of four boys.

It will be a busy summer for Kailyn Lowry and her three older children. Both Isaac and Lincoln know what it’s like to be big brothers, but Lux will get his first shot at it when baby number four is born. Kail hasn’t talked too much about her plans for the birth or if she will have more children after this baby.

For now, Kailyn Lowry is enjoying showing off her growing baby bump on social media.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.