Kailyn Lowry claims her friendship with Leah Messer is fine after new Teen Mom 2 rumors

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is protective of her friends and she’ll put her foot down, even if it means losing a friend over it. That appears to be the situation with Leah Messer recently, as Kailyn took a stand with Leah over a transformational program that Messer was recruiting for.

On Twitter, Lowry revealed that, even though there are stories about her and Leah not getting along, she only had good intentions. She also revealed that they had worked through it all and are back to being good friends.

Just wanted to tweet that even though there’s some stuff going around about Leah & myself, I truly came from a good place & expressed my concerns to HER. We worked it out & this will not affect our friendship. — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) December 6, 2019

Even though some fans didn’t believe her, Leah herself went on Twitter to say that things were indeed fine and their friendship was not affected. She also explains that she thought they were even closer now.

& I’m glad you directly came to me. I love you bb! 😘 It definitely is NOT going to affect our friendship. We actually get to be even closer after our first disagreement 😜😘 https://t.co/b6bIozLMvB — Leah D. Messer (@TM2LeahDawn) December 7, 2019

According to Radar Online, the story began when Kailyn Lowry reportedly called Leah weak for joining an alleged cult. Lowry supposedly also said that Leah is manipulated easily. The reason for these comments is that Leah allegedly joined the Mastery of Transformational Training organization, which has been accused of being a cult.

Kailyn tried to get Leah away from the thought of joining and recruiting people to follow her, and Radar Online shared a text message exchange between the two. Lowry sees this as a program that targets weak people and takes their money. She also revealed that she doesn’t want people to spend their savings on the program.

At the time, Kailyn said that she doesn’t want to lose Leah as a friend, but she also doesn’t think the whole situation is okay. Given the tweet from Leah, they are back on track. It’s not clear if Leah will still be moving forward with the program in January.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.