Ashley Jones to take Chelsea Houska’s spot on Teen Mom 2 following Bariki Smith engagement news

Last month, news broke that Chelsea Houska would be leaving Teen Mom 2 at the end of the season. Since then, fans have speculated about who would be taking her place.

MTV officially announced yesterday that Ashley Jones of Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant will be Chelsea’s replacement.

Ashley has filmed Young + Pregnant since 2018 and shares her three-year-old daughter Holly with her fiance Bariki “Bar” Smith.

Ashley took to Instagram to confirm her new role. She wrote, “💜About to make teen mom 2 watchable again.”

Several fans commented to show their support for Ashley.

One fan wrote, “QUEEN OF TEEN MOM 2”

Another added, “Can’t wait to see you on Teen Mom 2!!!!!! 💘”

Ashley’s story

Ashley recently became engaged to her on-again-off-again boyfriend Bar. The couple met in high school but had many ups and downs in their relationship.

During the first season they filmed, the couple became engaged, but they broke up shortly after in May 2019. They were able to work through their issues and they both confirmed through social media earlier this month that they were committed to each other and plan to get married.

In addition to her work with the Teen Mom franchise, Ashley runs a skincare line called Sirens Arch. The skin and body care line sells beauty products made with all natural ingredients.

What’s next for Chelsea?

Chelsea announced her departure from the Teen Mom franchise about a month ago and posted a heartfelt message to her fans.

She expressed how thankful she was for the opportunity MTV provided and said, “We’re proud to have been able to share our story and are so grateful to the fans who have followed our journey from the beginning. Our next chapter in life will focus on developing our brand and taking things to the next level with new endeavors and expanding family businesses.”

Chelsea plans to devote her time to her various business endeavors. She currently operates her own clothing line called the Chelsea DeBoer Collection by LaurieBelles, and the Chelsea + Cole Collection for Itzy Ritzy, which sells “edgy” and “laid-back” products for parents.

She recently announced her home goods line Aubree Says, as well as her collaboration with the company Wall Blush for her own wallpaper line called The Chelsea DeBoer Line.

It’s clear that Chelsea has more than enough business ventures to keep her busy.

Chelsea will be missed by many after watching her grow up on the show for the last 11 years. While Ashley has big shoes to fill, fans look forward to continuing to watch her story play out.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.