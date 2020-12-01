Bariki Smith and Ashley Jones from Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant are engaged!

Congratulations are in order for Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant alums Bariki “Bar’ Smith and Ashley Jones.

The young couple shared their exciting engagement news on social media a few days ago and explained how they have decided to commit to each other.

Bariki and Ashley have had a tumultuous on and off relationship since the birth of their daughter, Holly who is now three years old.

This is actually not the first engagement for the 23-year-old reality TV alums.

During Season 1 of the show, the young parents were engaged but in 2019 they ended their relationship.

Now, wedding plans are back on once again!

Bariki reveals engagement to Ashley

Early in November, Bar took to his Instagram page and announced to the world that he was marrying Ashley.

He posted a video of his now fiance sporting the engagement ring on her finger, and that’s when he shared the good news saying, “Im marrying her ya’ll.”

In the video, the Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant couple appear to be on a boat, which is seemingly where the proposal went down.

After sharing the news on Instagram, Bar’s comment section was littered with congratulatory messages from friends and fans.

Ashley talks relationship with Bar

During an Instagram Q and A, the young mother shared more details about her improved relationship with Bar.

She explained how the two were able to move on from their past issues and look forward to a future together.

“We can make our own choices and we don’t always have to consider anyone else, admitted the Teen Mom star. “We learned not to take on other people’s issues and make them our own.”

Ashley continued, “We learned that we can talk instead [of] yell. We just realized we loved each other and after being with other people, we realized that other people suck and we had something special and worth saving.”

Excited fans wanted to know when the couple will tie the knot, but Ashely didn’t reveal much more about her upcoming nuptials noting that she didn’t want haters to “Ruin their happiness.”

Now that things are back on track with their relationship, Ashley, Bariki and their daughter Holly will be able to coexist as one big happy family.

And we may be able to see the newly engaged lovebirds on Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant returns with all of the cast from Season 2 slated to return.

Filming for Season 3 of the popular MTV show reportedly started in September with all the necessary safety protocols being observed.

Congratulations to the happy couple on their engagement.

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant is currently on hiatus on MTV.