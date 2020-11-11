Chelsea Houska confirms Teen Mom 2 exit, shares heartfelt message

Chelsea Houska has finally confirmed she is leaving Teen Mom 2.

A little over a week ago, news broke that Chelsea had filmed her last scenes at the reunion. She reportedly announced to her co-stars that she and Cole DeBoer were moving on, and that coming back was not an option.

A heartfelt message from Chelsea Houska

On Instagram, Chelsea Houska shared a message with her followers. It was then that she confirmed that after a decade on reality television, it was time for her to move on.

While her story won’t be on the show, that doesn’t mean everything is coming to an end. Chelsea has partnered with several businesses while working on Teen Mom 2, and now, she wants to expand on that and take things to the next level.

Her message said, in part, “MTV’s Teen Mom 2 has been a big part of my life for almost 11 years. After much thought and discussion with my family and friends, Cole and I have decided that this season will be our last.”

She also went on to say, “Our next chapter in life will focus on developing our brand and taking things to the next level with new endeavors and expanding family businesses. Please tune into our last moments on the show and continue to follow along our journey on social media.”

What’s next for Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer?

As mentioned in her goodbye message, Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer are going to be focusing on their brand. They have had success with their popularity and not capitalizing on that would be silly.

They are currently working on the Aubree Says home decor line. The sneak peeks haven’t gotten quite the response that they were going for, but the word about the brand is getting out there.

Cole has been part of Chelsea’s journey for over half of her time on Teen Mom 2. Their love story was one for the books and something viewers enjoyed watching. As their family has expanded so has the need to have some privacy and normalcy for their children.

Walking away now was the right decision for Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer. They left at the best time for them and parted on good terms. There is hope that Chelsea will return for an update, but that may be a while down the road.

For now, a replacement on Teen Mom 2 has not been discussed. There have been a few rumors, but as of this writing, no one else has been chosen to fill Chelsea’s empty Teen Mom 2 slot.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.