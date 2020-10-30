Chelsea Houska is quitting Teen Mom 2 — Here’s how she announced exit and when her last scenes will play out

Chelsea Houska is saying goodbye to Teen Mom 2 after 10 seasons.

The Ashley broke the news late last night. All of the Teen Mom 2 girls were filming the reunion that followed Season 10A, which is when Houska broke the news to her co-stars.

Why is Chelsea Houska leaving Teen Mom 2?

The soon-to-be mom of four is ready to move on her with her life. Aubree is coming into her preteen years and Chelsea Houska has other things on her plate now.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Her storyline has been one of the most normal over the last couple of years. Meeting Cole DeBoer and building a life with him has kept her going in the right direction, and now, the couple will be welcoming their third child together in as many years.

Moving on from the spotlight is important for Chelsea as her life continues to flourish. She has been sharing her world with viewers for over a decade, and now, she wants to end that chapter and begin a new story.

When is Chelsea Houska done filming Teen Mom 2?

While filming the Season 10A reunion, Chelsea Houska revealed that this appearance would be her last. She was walking away from the franchise and show, putting it all behind her as she moves on.

The network allowed her to reveal the exit to her co-stars when they were filming. While their reactions are unknown, it is likely to be a very sentimental reunion.

Read More Jenelle Evans goes missing: Teen Mom 2 fans worry about David Eason

Chelsea and Kailyn Lowry were once very close, and while things have changed, it is likely that the news of her departure will hit her friend hard.

As of the Season 10A filming, Chelsea Houska is officially done with the Teen Mom franchise. She has fulfilled her obligations to the network and is done with MTV.

Will someone replace Chelsea Houska on Teen Mom 2?

Currently, MTV has not yet confirmed the news of Chelsea Houska’s exit. The Ashley was unsure if the network would replace the Teen Mom 2 star or if the spot would remain vacant and the other girls would continue on.

Teen Mom 2 has only been renewed for Season 10B as of now, though it is likely it will be picked back up if there is enough drama or someone is chosen to film in Chelsea Houska’s place.

For now, Chelsea Houska has wrapped her run on the MTV show after finishing out her final reunion show.

Teen Mom airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.