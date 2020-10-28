Chelsea Houska debuts new home decor line Aubree Says right after Teen Mom 2 fans slam ‘ugly’ new house

Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska DeBoer has been a very busy mom. Not only is she expecting her fourth child, but she has been expanding her brand and working on a new home.

Chelsea and her husband Cole have their own line with the brand Itzy Ritzy. They sell upscale diaper bags and backpacks.

She also works with the clothing boutique Lauriebelles and the company Diff Eyewear.

Now, she is expanding to create home decor items.

The new brand is called Aubree Says, after her oldest daughter Aubree. We saw Chelsea give birth to Aubree during 16 & Pregnant.

Chelsea’s new company is called Aubree Says

Chelsea announced the brand a week ago. She shared a photo of herself and Aubree. In the photo, Aubree is wearing a shirt that says “Aubree Says.”

She captioned the photo, “Say hello to… Aubree Says 🌞 I’ve been working on my very own home goods line and I’m so excited to announce it’s HERE! Follow @aubree.says for more 🌻🌻🌻”

Fans quickly went to the Instagram page for Aubree Says. There was a mixed reaction.

Some fans were not pleased with the color scheme, which appears to be oranges and reds.

Others were confused by the page’s first post. Chelsea wrote, “Building a cozy home for families of all shapes and sizes.”

While a family size makes sense, some fans questioned what shapes meant and even started making fun of it.

This comes after some people were making fun of the sneak peeks of the DeBoer family’s new home. They have a very unique decorating style with a lot of black furniture and walls.

Fans are not liking the theme colors of Aubree Says so far

Even the outside of the home is black. Chelsea herself has admitted that her style is not for everyone.

So, what might be included in her new home decor line? She shared a few sneak peeks and it appears candles will be for sale.

The slogan for Aubree Says appears to be “Where it’s always basically Saturday.”

Perhaps Aubree’s favorite day is Saturday?

Check out the Instagram page for Aubree Says here. What’s your take on her new home decor line?

Hopefully, we see some examples of what will be for sale very soon!

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.