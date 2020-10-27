Teen Mom 2 fans call out Chelsea Houska for ‘exploiting’ daughter Aubree

Teen Mom 2 fans are nothing if not opinionated, and they’ve recently aimed their criticism at Chelsea Houska.

This week, fans criticized Chelsea and producers for what they claimed was “exploitation” of Chelsea’s 10-year-old daughter Aubree.

In last week’s episode, Chelsea had a conversation with Aubree while driving. Chelsea mentioned that she had given Aubree’s new phone number to her paternal grandmother, and Aubree complained that she didn’t want her grandma to have it.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Viewers felt that airing the conversation jeopardized Aubree’s relationship with her family and thought it shouldn’t have aired.

Reddit users discuss the scene

In a recent thread on Reddit, Teen Mom fans discussed their disappointment with the show for airing the segment.

“Why would they show the conversation where Aubree was frustrated that her grandparents were given her phone number?” one user asked. “Why make this child’s life anymore difficult with her dad’s family? This scene should have never been shown and bad on her mom knowing camera’s were filming to use her daughter for a story line.”

Other users agreed, saying that the conversation should’ve remained private.

“I would have thought by now Chelsea would have quit the show. She is always so focused on her privacy, she controls her narrative but Aubree has not been given that same treatment,” wrote a second user.

“I know a lot of us see Chelsea as one of the more responsible girls, but I could never have my child’s private life aired to millions, no matter how much money I got. It really makes you question people’s morals and values.”

Although many fans agreed with the original poster, one offered a different perspective. “What’s it say about us for watching it? 🤔😂” the viewer wrote.

Is the show exploiting the kids?

While many fans thought that Aubree in particular got the short end of the stick, some pointed out that all of the kids’ lives are broadcast on TV even though they really aren’t old enough to consent to that.

“Literally every child on the show is being exploited. The parents are allowing it. They are putting greed above their children’s well-being and mental health,” one user wrote.

Another pointed out that the other Teen Mom kids experience the same thing as Aubree.

“I said the same thing about Bentley last season of OG. It was gross his GF dumping him and his weight were a story line. Like if your preteen is carrying the story line they should get paid the same as you.”

Whatever your perspective, Teen Mom 2 will continue to air as long as viewers watch.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.