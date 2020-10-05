Teen Mom 2 fans are not impressed with Chelsea Houska’s boujie diaper bag

Teen Mom 2’s Chelsea Houska (now DeBoer) is pregnant with her fourth child. During her pregnancy, she hasn’t slowed down.

Fans have seen Chelsea take on several business opportunities in recent years. She has been collaborating with the clothing shop Lauriebelles and the diaper bag company Itzy Ritzy.

However, Chelsea is in a bit of hot water with fans after advertising her newest diaper bag collection with Itzy Ritzy.

Many fans seem to love the design but hate the price tag. The Chelsea and Cole Collection sells several diaper bag backpacks for around $184 each.

Fans are upset that Chelsea and Cole are selling expensive diaper bags

Another diaper bag backpack is selling for $99 and a small crossbody diaper bag is $89.

Chelsea recently shared a photo of herself, husband Cole, and their children with the new bags. She wrote, “YOU GUYS!!! The new Chelsea and Cole Collection for @itzyritzy is now available on Amazon and we’re SO excited!!!”

She continued, “You can shop our two new diaper bag backpacks + the rest is coming soon and can be added to your wish list!! Link in bio to shop. Let me know your faves! #itzyritzypartner #chelseacoleforitzyritzy #cc4ir”

Fans were quick to comment on the price tag. One person commented, “I love it but don’t love the price. 😭”

Another said, “I LOVE your style girl however 184 bucks for a diaper bag is unfortunately out of my price range!!!”

Other fans think the quality is worth the price

However, some fans were sticking up for Chelsea and their price range. One wrote, “I LOVE my Itzy Ritzy bag! Apparently, anyone complaining about the price has never purchased a designed bag of any kind. Can you get a purse for $10? Sure! But some people like to splurge on themselves and get something a little better quality!”

The comment continues, “As a mom who doesn’t have the extra arm to carry my designer purse anymore, this is my splurge. The large zip down front and tons of convenient pockets make it easy to spend that money on. But if it’s not in your price range, keep your comments to yourself. No reason to attack her.”

According to the product’s page on Amazon, the $184 backpack does have a lot of nice features. It boasts 19 pockets, vegan leather, padded shoulder straps, and more.

It could function as a diaper bag and an everyday backpack or purse. It would be great for a mom who wants to look stylish and is a big fan of Chelsea.

What do you think? Worth the price or way too expensive for a diaper bag?

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays on MTV at 8/7c.