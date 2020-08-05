Chelsea Houska reveals ‘one more DeBoer’ coming in 2021 in cute Teen Mom 2 pregnancy announcement

Chelsea Houska has revealed another DeBoer is coming in 2020 in a super cute Teen Mom 2 pregnancy announcement.

The mother of the three shared the exciting news on Wednesday. Chelsea’s pregnancy news is no surprise. Last year she gushed over wanting to have more kids with her husband, Cole.

Announcing baby DeBoer coming in 2021

The Teen Mom 2 star used Instagram to share her family is growing again. Chelsea kept the news simple and to the point. She listed her, Cole, and their three children’s names in a photo with baby at the bottom of the list. It was adorable.

Cole shared the same picture but captioned it “The Grand Finale! (We Think) Baby #4.”

Chelsea’s pregnancy announcement confirms what some social media sleuths have thought for a few weeks.

The reason fans thought she was hiding a baby bump was due to her lack of posting on social media. Chelsea is usually super active on Instagram, sharing promotional posts, brand posts, and pictures of her family.

However, the MTV personality has been posting less on Instagram in recent weeks. Plus, it has been over six weeks since Chelsea shared a photo that included her belly. She was hiding a baby bump and is finally ready to share her exciting news with the fans.

The baby news post was flooded with comments sending congratulations and love to the couple. Chelsea’s Teen Mom 2 costar Kailyn Lowry, who welcomed her fourth son last week, was one of the first to express her happiness for the DeBoer family.

Chelsea and Cole’s adorable family

The happy couple is going to have their hands full with four children. Cole and Chelsea are parents to Watson, age 3, Layne, age 23 months, and Chelsea’s daughter Aubree, age 10, with ex-boyfriend Adam Lind.

Although Aubree is not his biological daughter, Cole considers her just as much his child as Layne and Watson. Cole has often expressed his desire to adopt Aubree, especially as Adam struggles with legal issues. Season 10 of Teen Mom 2, which begins in September, will feature some of the couple’s drama with Adam,

Chelsea has gushed over Aubree as a big sister. Having two children under the age of 4 is challenging, and the reality TV star has shared her oldest daughter is a big help.

Cole and Chelsea DeBoer will welcome their fourth child next year. The couple’s dream of growing their little family has come true.

Teen Mom 2 Season 10 premieres Tuesday, September 1 on MTV.