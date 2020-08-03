Teen Mom 2 is finally returning for Season 10 — Here’s when and what to expect

Teen Mom 2 fans rejoice! The longtime MTV favorite will return for Season 10 after being off the air for months.

Season 9b, the last Teen Mom 2 season to air, ended back in November of 2019. Fans have been eagerly awaiting news about a new season, and MTV finally delivered it by tweeting the season trailer today.

The new season will premiere on Tuesday, September 1, and fans can’t wait.

What to expect this season

Familiar faces from past seasons will be back again for season 10. Teen Mom 2 originals Chelsea Houska DeBoer, Leah Messer, and Kailyn Lowry will return along with Briana DeJesus, who joined in Season 8, and Jade Cline, who first appeared in the second half of Season 9.

Original Teen Mom 2 cast member Jenelle Evans Eason was fired from the show during Season 9 due to her and her husband’s erratic and dangerous behavior that hit a peak when David Eason shot the family dog Nugget. Jenelle won’t be back on the show despite temporarily splitting from Eason.

But fans will still see a season packed with drama. In the trailer, Kailyn seems to have reconnected with her estranged mother Suzi, but it doesn’t go well. “Mom, my son is 2 years old and has never met you,” Kailyn angrily says in the clip.

Leah will continue to deal with her daughter Ali’s chronic illness. “With muscular dystrophy, she can’t fall like that,” she tearfully explained in the trailer.

Briana will also bring her share of drama. “He gave me an STD,” she says in the trailer shortly after a clip of her with a new man.

Jade and Chelsea’s storylines are less clear but no less dramatic. Jade is seen in the trailer yelling and crying, while Chelsea talks about her fears for Aubree.

It may be a big season for Kail

While all of the Teen Mom 2 girls will likely have an eventful Season 10, Kailyn has been most in the spotlight recently.

Kail announced her fourth pregnancy back in February and is due to give birth any day now if she hasn’t already. This baby, another boy, will be her second child with on-again, off-again boyfriend Chris Lopez.

Kailyn’s relationship with Chris is nothing if not turbulent, and fans will likely see continuing drama between the two.

There’s no word yet on how the COVID-19 pandemic affected the production of Season 10, but we may hear more about that in the coming weeks. It’s possible that filming may have wrapped before coronavirus hit, but fans will have to wait and see.

Teen Mom 2 Season 10 will premiere on Tuesday, September 1 on MTV.