Teen Mom 2: Kail Lowry says baby daddy Chris Lopez will not be at birth

Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry is currently pregnant and due to give birth very soon. It’s rumored her due date is July 25, meaning she could give birth any day now.

This baby, a boy, will join older brothers Isaac, 10, Lincoln, 6, and Lux, 2. The new arrival has the same dad as Lux, Kailyn’s on-again, off-again beau Chris Lopez.

Isaac’s father Jo Rivera and Lincoln’s father Javi Marroquin have both appeared on Teen Mom 2 with Kail and the boys, but Chris prefers to remain out of the spotlight.

Kailyn and Chris’ relationship has been turbulent, to say the least, and their ongoing disagreements have led Kail to not allow Chris in the room during their son’s birth.

Fans react on Instagram

Not everyone was on board with Kailyn’s decision.

“U should really put ur emotions aside and allow Chris to be there,” one fan advised.

Kailyn wasn’t having any of the criticism.

“I’m not going to allow my followers to tell me what I should or shouldn’t do based on what you see on IG live or even what I say on the show,” Kail clapped back. “My mental health and CONSISTENCY in my sons lives are more important than he said/she said. As their mother, I know in my heart I’m doing what I believe to be best. I’m sorry if everyone else disagrees.”

When a fan asked whether she’d even call Chris to let him know when she’s in labor, Kail explained why she wouldn’t.

“Why would I make the call to someone who has not been helpful, consistent, empathetic, or compassionate for the entire 9 months?” she asked. “Says he doesn’t care but thinks he should be included in the birth.”

As for Chris’s behavior, she simply explained, “his words and actions are very different.”

What’s next for Kail

Kailyn will be busy once this new baby arrives. She’ll be a single mom of four and will have her hands full.

But that doesn’t mean that Kailyn’s done having kids. The 28-year-old recently made headlines when she said that she “wouldn’t be surprised” if she got pregnant again after this baby’s birth.

Kailyn’s numerous pregnancies have led some fans to believe that MTV pays her for getting pregnant, but she has categorically denied the allegations.

Kailyn also sparked controversy for being an anti-vaxxer and saying that she would “absolutely not” give her children a coronavirus vaccine when one becomes available.