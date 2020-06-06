When is Kailyn Lowry’s due date? Teen Mom 2 star shares more baby bump pics ahead of fourth son’s birth

When is Kailyn Lowry’s due date? That is the question on fans’ minds after the Teen Mom 2 star shared more baby bump pics ahead of her fourth son’s birth.

The MTV personality has been sporadically updating fans throughout her pregnancy. She uses social media to share how far along she is as well as other fun baby details.

When is Kailyn Lowry’s due date?

Kailyn has not shared her due date with fans. She has been letting fans know how far along she is in her pregnancy.

In her latest baby bump photo on Instagram Stories, Kailyn shared she is now 33 weeks along. Basic math then puts her due date sometime during the last week of July.

The timing is not concrete because babies have their own master plan. Baby number four could come in July or even in August if he wants to make his mom wait a little longer.

The wait is almost over for Kailyn to meet her son and expand her little family. She better hurry up and think of a baby name. A couple of weeks ago, Kailyn still had not decided on a moniker for her little one.

Baby bump photos and backlash

Last month Kailyn was shocked to learn her nude maternity photos had been leaked online. She had no intention of ever releasing the picture. It caused a fury of drama between her and baby daddy, Chris Lopez, who claimed Kailyn did leak the picture despite her denial.

Kailyn also came under fire for having another baby with Chris, when she already has three sons. She is also mom to Lux with Chris, Isaac with ex Jo Rivera and Lincoln with ex-husband, Javi Marroquin.

The reality TV star is nothing but thrilled for her new addition. When Kailyn does share selfies of her growing belly, she is proudly showing it off and counting down the pregnancy weeks.

She recently shared a photo of her three boys have some summer fun. The family was enjoying some quality time together before they officially become a family of five.

Kailyn Lowry’s bathroom selfie featured her cradling her baby bump in dark bikini and a cover-up. The Teen Mom 2 star let fans know she is nearing the end of her pregnancy. Fans should expect a birth announcement from Kailyn by the beginning of August.

In early May, she revealed the baby was breech. Kailyn was hopeful her little guy turned on his own. He still has a few weeks left to make a shift.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus on MTV.