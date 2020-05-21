Teen Mom 2: Kailyn Lowry has message for David Eason after Jenelle Evans’ latest bikini photos

Kailyn Lowry took to Twitter after seeing Jenelle Evans’ new bikini photos. While she didn’t call out her former Teen Mom 2 co-star, she did come for her husband, David Eason.

The reality stars have feuded over social media for years. David even called Kail out for her body, which is exactly why she shot back yesterday.

What did Kailyn say on social media to David?

In a tweet sent out, Kailyn Lowry wrote, “I don’t know who needs to hear this, but David better never come for my body ever again.”

She didn’t tag David Eason or Jenelle Evans, but followers knew exactly what she meant when she threw the shade.

It is no secret the two are not on good terms, and he has attacked Kail several times on social media since entering the Teen Mom 2 scene.

It was a low blow, even for the Teen Mom 2 star who is no stranger to social media feuds. Kail has beef with several Teen Mom franchise stars, including Debra Danielsen, Farrah Abraham’s mom.

Jenelle Evans responds

In true Jenelle Evans fashion, she had to respond to the tweet Kailyn Lowry put out. She took her former co-star’s lead and left out the tagging, letting the drama get messier.

It wasn’t only one response, though.

A string of tweets seemingly addressing what Kail posted came through on Jenelle’s account. She vented about being sick of the “social media bulls**t” and wrote “But update: I’m still happy b**ch.”

The ongoing feud between the former co-stars is nothing new for fans who have been following Teen Mom 2 for the last several years. They have been back and forth, with Jenelle even burning Kail’s promo gift from her pothead haircare line.

She even took to social media to light it on fire and share her thoughts.

Jenelle’s final tweet in the tangent said, “How do you block someone out of your life completely and they are still commenting about your life? Let’s just look opposite directions and act like we never met. Thanks!”

How do you block someone out of your life completely and they are still commenting about your life? Let’s just look opposite directions and act like we never met. Thanks! 💓 — Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) May 21, 2020

Will the Kailyn and Jenelle feud end?

It doesn’t look like there is an end in sight for these two. The women have been vying for social media attention since their debut in the reality television world.

At one point, Kail and Jenelle were friends. Things took a more dramatic turn downhill when David Eason entered the picture, and since then, their words on social media have been an attempt to sting one another.

With a new life ahead, Jenelle Evans appears to want to leave Teen Mom 2 and all of the people that coincide with it behind her. Unfortunately, Kailyn Lowry just stirred the pot a little bit more.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.