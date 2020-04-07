Kailyn Lowry vs. Debra Danielsen: Teen Mom 2 star clashes with Farrah Abraham’s mom over coronavirus

Debra Danielsen took aim at Kailyn Lowry and she is clapping back. The Teen Mom 2 star and the former Teen Mom OG mom are at odds thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kailyn Lowry’s lack of concern about the dangers of what is happening in the world caused Debra Danielsen to call out the reality star. She went on Instagram to call out the reality star, saying that she doesn’t believe the COVID- pandemic is real. Lowry denies that is the case.

What did Debra Danielsen say about Kailyn Lowry?

The accusations made by Debra Danielsen came from her Instagram post. She singled out Kailyn Lowry for unknown reasons. The former reality star attacked Kail and said the Teen Mom 2 star should be a “true grown-up” and to “protect yourself and your children.”

Speaking to In Touch Weekly exclusively, Kailyn Lowry told the publication, “We’ve been quarantined at home just like everyone else.” She went on to say that she and her family are doing their part to keep everyone safe.

It is unclear what motivated Debra Danielsen to take aim at Kailyn Lowry. Her daughter, Farrah Abraham, has been away from Teen Mom OG for quite some time and wasn’t associated with Teen Mom 2. The feud seemingly came from out of nowhere.

Did Kailyn Lowry’s vaccine comments spark Debra Danielsen’s rant?

Last week, Kailyn Lowry was raked over the coals after announcing on Twitter that she would “absolutely not” get her children vaccinated for the coronavirus if one became available. This came from someone calling her out for her beliefs and prompted a random follower to ask about the vaccine.

Growing up in the spotlight has taken a toll on Kailyn Lowry. She is constantly making headlines for her decisions, including her choice to have a second child with Chris Lopez. There has been a lot of back and forth when it comes to her children and their fathers.

This time, Kailyn Lowry isn’t going to let Debra Danielsen come for her based on something she thought she knew about. The Teen Mom 2 star has said plenty of things in the media, but none of them have been about her not believing in the coronavirus pandemic or taking it seriously. Lowry is staying home with her boys and waiting it out like the rest of the country.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus but is expected to return to MTV later this year.