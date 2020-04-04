Kailyn Lowry says she will ‘absolutely not’ get her kids a coronavirus vaccine

Kailyn Lowry is under fire again. This time, the Teen Mom 2 star got into it with Katie Joy from Without a Crystal Ball and things went sideways fast.

Once it was brought up that Kailyn Lowry was anti-vaccine because she believes they cause cancer and autism, it was only a matter of time before she was asked about the coronavirus and that vaccine.

Kail reveals she will not get the coronavirus vaccine for her kids

Currently, Kailyn Lowry is pregnant with her fourth child. She is staying inside while the coronavirus pandemic is taking over the country. With all of the death and illness surrounding it, finding a vaccine is the biggest priority right now.

After going back and forth with Katie Joy, a follower asked the Teen Mom 2 star if she would vaccinate her sons when there is a coronavirus vaccine. Kailyn Lowry responded in just two words, “Absolutely not.”

Her personal beliefs and the way she parents her children don’t align with vaccinations. While Kailyn Lowry didn’t elaborate further, what she did say has fans talking. With the current state of affairs in the country, opting out of a vaccine isn’t being looked at too kindly by many.

Controversy follows Kailyn Lowry wherever she goes

Unfortunately, Kailyn Lowry attracts controversy. Her life has been filmed for several years and everyone has judged every choice she has made. As the years have passed, Kailyn has gotten tougher skin and has begun to clap back at comments.

When Kailyn Lowry announced her fourth pregnancy, the reception wasn’t warm. It had leaked online a while before she admitted it, and along with that came all of the Chris Lopez drama. Kail alleges that he hit her and there was some domestic violence going on. He was confirmed as the father of her fourth child.

Now that Kailyn Lowry has already revealed she is not even going to consider vaccinating her kids if a coronavirus vaccine is available, she is going to be roasted even further. Knowing her views on vaccines, it isn’t shocking though.

Moving forward, it will be interesting to see if Kailyn Lowry changes her tune. There is still a lot to come where the pandemic is concerned, so maybe time will change her perspective on this vaccine. With another baby on the way, Lowry will remain busy keeping up with the three boys she already has.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus but is expected to return to MTV later this year.