Kailyn Lowry’s Pothead Haircare line: Everything you need to know

Kailyn Lowry discussed her hair care line, Pothead Haircare, on the latest episode of Teen Mom 2.

The reality star had to take a trip to Texas to meet with the people producing the Pothead products and while there, she reconnected with her half-sister. While much of the show was focused on Kailyn rebuilding that relationship, viewers wanted to know more about the hair care products that sent her out of state.

The hair care line was released at the end of 2018 with Kailyn Lowry and her friends throwing a huge launch party in New York.

The business move comes after the Teen Mom 2 star voiced her desire to leave the drama behind. There has been a lot of friction among her and some of her co-stars and she is ready to let it all go.

Launching a new business endeavor for Kailyn Lowry meant putting in a lot of work. She wanted to make sure that everything went as planned and went through the development every step of the way. Lowry’s line is called Pothead Haircare.

There was some controversy over her name for the line but Kailyn Lowry wasn’t phased by what everyone was saying. She knew what she wanted from the products and so far, the new business seems to be going well for her.

All of the Pothead Haircare products are infused with CBD oil. The line includes three products for your hair care needs. There is a leave-in conditioner, volumizing powder, and an elixir.

All types of hair can benefit from these products according to the website, and if you buy the bundle of three, you get a discount.

So far, Pothead hair care has a five-star rating from over 71 reviews on the site. It looks like Kailyn Lowry scored a win with this business venture.

Kailyn sends out products to her Teen Mom 2 costars

A small mishap did occur when Kailyn Lowry sent some of the Teen Mom 2 girls a package of her products. Jenelle Evans set it all on fire and posted it to social media. Pothead haircare wasn’t able to bridge between these foes.

Despite Jenelle Evans’ reaction, Kailyn Lowry got more publicity for her line. Even though it is newer, the response is overwhelmingly positive.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Mondays at 9/8c on MTV.