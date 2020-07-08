Kailyn Lowry says she wouldn’t be surprised if she got pregnant again after giving birth

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is set to give birth to her fourth son any day now. The baby will join big brothers Isaac, 10, Lincoln, 6, and Lux, 2.

This child will be Kailyn’s second with Chris Lopez, who is also the father of her youngest, Lux. Despite the fact that they will soon be co-parenting two children, Chris and Kailyn aren’t pursuing a relationship together.

Kailyn recently took to Instagram to open up about being a single mother. Surprisingly, she revealed that she isn’t closing the door on having more children.

Kailyn Lowry says she wouldn’t be surprised if she got pregnant again

On her Instagram Stories, Kailyn shared a screenshot of a conversation. The message said that it wouldn’t be surprising if Kailyn got pregnant again right after the birth of this baby.

Kailyn laughed at the idea on the Story and replied, “Me neither. What’s your point?”

In other words, Kailyn appears open to having more children after giving birth to her fourth son.

Kail has previously shared her desire to have more children, including a daughter. She didn’t clarify whether Chris would be the father of her hypothetical fifth child, but she has said in the past that she doesn’t want to keep adding more baby daddies.

Kailyn Lowry isn’t getting pregnant for the money

Kailyn has filmed Teen Mom 2 for years and she has made millions from appearing on the show. However, she has denied rumors that she’s getting paid to have babies for MTV.

After getting pregnant twice by Chris Lopez, fans appeared to accuse her of only getting pregnant so she could keep her spot on MTV. Since the show is about young moms, her actions would fit the premise. Kailyn will soon have 4 children fathered by 3 different men, which is a lot of drama for a reality show.

Kailyn suffered a miscarriage when she was married to Javi Marroquin. At the time, she said that she had no desire to have more children, but that Javi did. The two ended up divorcing, and before they could settle everything and move on emotionally, Kailyn revealed she was pregnant again. At the time, Javi was shocked and sad, as he still wanted to work things out with Kailyn.

Javi has since moved on and now has a son with Lauren Comeau. For her part, Kailyn has shut down all chances of her making amends with Javi. Their marriage was plagued with cheating accusations and lying, some of which played out on Teen Mom 2.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.