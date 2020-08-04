Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry gives birth to fourth child

Kailyn Lowry, the 28-year-old star of Teen Mom 2, has given birth to her fourth child.

E! News reported that Kailyn gave birth to an eight-pound, 15-ounce baby boy at her home on July 30. Both mom and baby are reportedly doing well.

Kailyn has not announced a name yet. The newest addition will join big brothers Isaac, 10, Lincoln, 6, and Lux, 2. Lux’s father Chris Lopez is also the father of this baby, but Kailyn reportedly did not want him around for the birth of their second son.

This pregnancy was the first for which Kailyn found out the sex of the baby ahead of time. She announced that she would be having her fourth boy at the same time she announced her pregnancy back in February.

“I can check giving birth during a pandemic off my bucket list now,” Kailyn said of the unusual circumstances surrounding her baby’s birth.

Fans speculated about the arrival

Monsters & Critics reported on Thursday — the day Kail gave birth — that fans were speculating that the baby had already arrived.

The rumors started when Kailyn’s ex Javi — the father of her second child, Lincoln — posted a picture of himself with both Lincoln and Isaac to his Instagram account. Fans thought that Javi having both kids might mean that the baby had already arrived, but they were mistaken. The photo was posted on July 28, two days before the new baby made his debut.

Nevertheless, it’s possible that Lincoln and Isaac were still with Javi when their little brother arrived, so fans might not have been all wrong.

The news came right after the Season 10 trailer premiered

Kailyn gave birth on Thursday but is just announcing the arrival today. The announcement coincided (perhaps intentionally) with MTV’s drop of the trailer for Season 10 of Teen Mom 2.

The trailer showed clips from the upcoming season, which will begin airing on September 1. Fans expect that the new season will have content about Kailyn’s pregnancy, which was reportedly eventful.

“Physically, this has been a really easy pregnancy, but it is getting a little harder to hold Lux, no real complaints. Emotionally, this has probably been my toughest pregnancy,” Kailyn wrote on her Instagram page back in May.

At the time, the baby was breech, meaning not in the correct position for delivery. Breech babies can and often do move into position before birth, and, seeing as Kailyn had a home delivery, that may have been the case for her little one.

Teen Mom 2 will premiere with a new season on September 1 on MTV.