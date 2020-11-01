Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer on Teen Mom 2: Their journey so far

Chelsea Houska is leaving Teen Mom 2 and her reality television journey behind. She announced her departure at the Season 10A reunion but has yet to comment on it publicly yet.

Her journey began on 16 & Pregnant when she fell pregnant during high school. Her relationship with Adam Lind produced their daughter Aubree, which was the first stepping stone to where Chelsea is now.

Relationship with Adam Lind

Things weren’t great between Chelsea Houska and Adam Lind. Her relationship with him was chronicled throughout 16 & Pregnant, which then spilled over to what is now Teen Mom 2.

Aubree was born several weeks early, which added to the stress being both a first-time and teenage parent. Chelsea’s dad, Randy Houska, played an instrumental role in keeping his daughter on the right path. Through all of the ups and downs, everything worked out the way it was supposed to.

Eventually, Adam Lind split from Chelsea for good and moved on with several new women. One of them was Taylor Halbur, who gave Aubree a half-sister, Paislee.

Chelsea and Taylor got along well enough to have the girls see each other. Lind signed away his rights to his youngest daughter but still remains the legal father for Aubree at the time of publication.

Cole DeBoer

In 2014, things changed for Chelsea Houska. She met this guy at a gas station by chance, and he turned out to be her knight in shining armor. Cole DeBoer didn’t approach her the first time he saw her, though.

It took him a few days before he contacted Chelsea on social media, but from then on, they were together. Chelsea described him as a nice and respectful guy, something she wasn’t used to after the relationship with Adam.

Teen Mom 2 viewers saw Cole a few times, but he wasn’t big on being on camera. Now, he films with her, but not as much as some of the other dads do or have done in the past.

The proposal came in November 2015. It was done so well and Cole even asked Aubree permission to ask Chelsea to marry him. He treated her just as special as he did her mom, which was something that won over Teen Mom 2 viewers as well.

Ahead of the couple’s planned wedding, they announced they were expecting their first child together. The couple tied the knot on October 1, 2016, but postponed the reception portion until the following year.

Watson was born in January 2017 and was the couple’s first child together. Just a little over a year after the couple celebrated Watson’s first birthday, they revealed they were expecting their second child together. This time, it was a little girl.

Layne DeBoer joined the family in August 2018. She was born on Chelsea Houska’s birthday which was spectacular. Now, Cole can celebrate two of the most special ladies in his life at the same time.

Just a few months ago, Chelsea announced that “one more DeBoer” was on the way. The couple will welcome their third child together and complete their family. Chelsea is due in early 2021.

What is next for Chelsea and Cole?

Now that it has been confirmed that Teen Mom 2 is over for the couple, they will be focused on living a more normal life.

Over the last few years, Chelsea Houska has been dabbling in working with brands and having her own lines with them. Recently, she revealed that she has been working on a home goods line called Aubree Says.

With having four children to take care of and a busier life, Teen Mom 2 just isn’t where Chelsea Houska wants to be anymore.

After 10 years in the reality television world, Chelsea Houska is moving on with Cole DeBoer and their life.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.