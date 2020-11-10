Chelsea Houska slammed again — This time, Teen Mom 2 star called out for ‘hideous’ dresser in new home decor line

Chelsea Houska’s haters are going after her again–this time, the Teen Mom 2 star was called out for a “hideous” dresser included in her new home decor line Aubree Says.

Chelsea posted a photo to Instagram that showed off the dresser with the words “Welcome To Our Farm House” written on it. She captioned the photo with “Doing some product testing for Aubree says and YUP it’s cozy!”

Followers were quick to judge her furniture as one said, “That dresser is hideous.”

Another added, “I don’t like it. It’s just…weird.”

Several fans came to Chelsea’s defense, calling the critics comments “rude.”

The furniture criticism is just the latest in backlash Chelsea has received as people recently criticized the appearance of the new farmhouse she is building with her husband Cole DeBoer.

Chelsea doesn’t seem concerned about other people disliking her taste in decor. On Instagram, she posted, “I encourage people to make bold decisions they love and not worry about other opinions.”

Haters weigh in on Chelsea’s farmhouse

Chelsea and Cole started an Instagram page to keep fans updated on the farmhouse they are building in South Dakota. The large farmhouse is painted black, a color that Chelsea was excited about but fans had mixed opinions and weighed in with some negativity.

Chelsea posted, “House is PAINTED. I cannot tell you how many times we went back and forth on what color we wanted to do this house. Go classic with a white farmhouse? Or go bold and go with a black/gray farmhouse?! Well, our hearts said go dark SO DARK WE WENT…AND WE ARE IN LOOOOOOVE.”

Several followers commented that the house was ugly and couldn’t understand why they’d ever choose to go with such a dark color for their home.

In response to the critics, Chelsea admitted the home may not fit everyone’s taste and responded to a fan and said, “The whole point is that it sure isn’t going to be for everybody but it is for US.”

Chelsea cuts ties with Teen Mom

After being on Teen Mom 2 since it first began in 2011, Chelsea recently announced she would no longer be filming.

A source close to The Ashley confirmed that the season 10A reunion would be her final episode. According to the source, Chelsea told the producers earlier in the month but her castmates did not know until she revealed her decision at the filming of the virtual reunion.

The source said, “Chelsea told everyone that she has decided that it’s best for her family if they move on from the show, and that it was a really hard decision, but that she feels like a weight has been lifted from her shoulders.”

After being in the public eye for almost a decade Chelsea has had to deal with her fair share of backlash from fans. It’s no surprise that the star is relieved to finally have some privacy and live her life the way she wants without other’s opinions getting in the way.

MTV has yet to announce their plans to replace the Teen Mom 2 star.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.