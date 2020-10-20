Chelsea Houska responds after Teen Mom 2 fans take aim at ‘ugly’ new house

Chelsea Houska is speaking out after fans of Teen Mom 2 took to social media to call her new farmhouse “ugly.”

Chelsea and husband, Cole DeBoer, started building their dream farmhouse in March and have kept fans updated on its progress via a separate Instagram page dedicated to their home-building journey.

Located in South Dakota, the house is big enough to accommodate their growing family. It comes complete with a large front porch, a separate detached barn and shop, an oversized kitchen island, and a master bathroom with “his and hers” vanities.

Chelsea announced her excitement via Instagram by writing, “House is PAINTED. I cannot tell you how many times we went back and forth on what color we wanted to do this house. Go classic with a white farmhouse? Or go bold and go with a black/gray farmhouse?! Well, our hearts said go dark SO DARK WE WENT … AND WE ARE IN LOOOOOOVE.”

Fans speak out

Despite Chelsea’s excitement about the new home, fans wasted no time sharing their opinions. Many of them did not care for the edgy black exterior.

One fan wrote, “omg, gross, looks like a black hole” with another writing, “soooooo ugly omg.”

Shortly after, Chelsea posted a meme on Instagram which read, “A lot of people need someone to be kind to them today.”

In response to the backlash, Chelsea admitted that her new home is not for everybody. She wrote a reply to one fan’s comment saying, “The whole point is that it sure isn’t going to be for everybody, but it is for US. I encourage people to make bold decisions they love and not worry about other opinions.”

Chelsea’s growing family

Fans may have been quick to criticize their new home, but Chelsea and Cole are looking forward to the memories they will make as they raise their growing family. Chelsea wrote, “I have a feeling a LOT of memories will be made on this front porch.”

In August, Chelsea did a gender reveal outside her new farmhouse, announcing that the couple was expecting a baby girl.

The picture posted to her Instagram account showed the DeBoer family posing in front of the home, surrounded by pink confetti with their arms in the air. While this new baby makes number three for the couple, this will be Chelsea’s fourth child, as she had her daughter Aubree, 10, with ex Adam Lind.

Chelsea and Cole have been married since 2016 and have worked to provide a good life for themselves and their family. Their journey continues to play out during the new season of Teen Mom 2.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.