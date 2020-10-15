Chelsea Houska pregnancy: Teen Mom 2 star gives update on baby number four

Chelsea Houska is showing off her pregnancy bump as the Teen Mom 2 star gives an update on baby number four. Chelsea posted a picture of her growing bump on Instagram with the caption “Almost halfway there baby girl 🖤🖤.”

Husband Cole DeBoer commented, “😍❤️😍 Ugh I love you @chelseahouska !! I Can’t wait for another little princess 👸.”

The couple, since marrying in October 2016, has welcomed three-year-old son Watson and two-year-old daughter Layne.

While this new baby makes number three for the DeBoer clan, this will be Chelsea’s fourth child, as she had her daughter Aubree, 10, with ex Adam Lind.

While Aubree may not be his biological child, Cole has stepped in as a father figure and has accompanied her at her school’s father-daughter dances.

Gender Reveal

In August, Chelsea revealed that their newest bundle of joy is another girl, posting a picture to Instagram which showed the DeBoer family with hands raised in the air under a shower of pink confetti.

Chelsea is no stranger to being pregnant, however, in an interview with E! News, she revealed that this pregnancy is throwing her for a loop. She said, “I thought I was a pro. I thought, ok, I’ve had a boy and two girls. I know what this will be like but this one has definitely been different. I’m definitely more sick. I have acne. I’ve never had that before during my pregnancy.”

In addition to sharing her pregnancy symptoms, Chelsea described the way she announced the latest pregnancy news to Aubree. She described trying to do something cute in the past because Aubree was so young, but this time it was different. Chelsea said, “She knew we wanted another baby and she went into my bathroom and said, ‘Mom! This pregnancy test says positive.’ I was like, ‘Oh! Ok, well now you know I guess.'”

While four children may seem like a lot to most people, Chelsea is fortunate to have a great support system, including not only her husband but her daughter Aubree as well. Chelsea said, “Having Aubree’s help has been amazing. She loves helping.”

Chelsea’s baby product collection

With experience under her belt after having three children, Chelsea created a collection of baby products with Cole called Chelsea and Cole for Itzy Ritzy which included diaper bags and other accessories. The launch did not go over well with fans, however, when they realized the hefty price tag of $185 per bag.

While some were quick to criticize the price point, Chelsea and Cole have had success with their line. Chelsea has even expanded into a clothing line called Chelsea DeBoer Lily & Lottie, which offers “stylish and comfy clothes, with a little bit of an edge.”

Being halfway through her pregnancy, Chelsea and Cole still have some time before welcoming the new arrival to the DeBoer family. Fans can tune in to Teen Mom 2 for the latest updates.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.