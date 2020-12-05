Bariki Smith announces community college plans as Ashley Jones joins Teen Mom 2 cast

Bariki Smith has announced his community college plans after Ashley Jones joined the Teen Mom 2 cast.

They have been through the wringer, but the future looks bright for the couple, who are parents to three-year-old daughter Holly. Bariki and Ashley are ending 2020 on a very happy note with new jobs and a new commitment to each other.

The Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant stars got engaged last month. Ashley was first to spill the news via an Instagram Q&A session by showing off her ring. Then, Bariki confirmed that he popped the question in an Instagram video letting fans know he was marrying Ashley.

Along with getting engaged, Ashley also learned that MTV had chosen her to take Chelsea Houska’s place on Teen Mom 2. The network officially announced the news this week.

Ashley was reportedly filming Season 3 of Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant. It is unclear if her upgrade to Teen Mom 2 will impact that or not.

Bariki shares exciting news too

Hot on the heels of Ashley’s work promotion, Bariki shared some of his exciting plans for the future on Instagram.

“Thought this was something dope to share with y’all. (I’m not gone tell y’all where cause people weird) but I’m in community college, and yeah, it’s community for now,” Bariki began his message to fans.

Calling himself a college man is not something Bariki ever imagined he would say. It is only the beginning of Bariki furthering his education.

Proving the haters wrong

Along with sharing that he now attends community college, Bariki reflected on how far he has come in his life. He also encouraged his followers to keep moving forward.

“It’s big for me seeing where I was not too long ago. The laughing and jokes and insults all are turning back around I’m doing great and give myself a pat on the f**king back! I’m still proving muth****kas wrong never count me out. This is one of MANY achievements this year. KEEP PUSHING YALL I swear y’all can do it,” he wrote.

The Instagram post was flooded with fans praising Bariki’s college ambition. Some told the MTV personality not to downplay his accomplishments and success. Others remarked that Bariki should be proud of being in college, whether it is community or university.

Ashley Jones and Bariki Smith have a lot to celebrate as they both take significant steps toward making their future dreams come true. For Bariki, that means furthering his education, which hopefully fans will get to see unfold on the hit MTV reality TV show.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.