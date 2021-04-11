Teen Mom 2: Leah Messer fans weigh in on the star’s ‘glow up’

Fans of Teen Mom 2 commented on Leah Messer’s glow up. Pic credit: MTV

Leah Messer of Teen Mom OG has changed a lot in the last 11 years she’s been on tv, and fans praised her for overcoming adversity.

The 28-year-old mom of three shared a beautiful, animated pic of herself over the weekend, looking healthy and vibrant.

She sat in a car wearing a white tank top, a nameplate necklace, with her wavy hair worn down and blew kisses for the camera.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Leah captioned her pic, “Today could have lasted forever 💃🏻✨ Huge shout out to @mostmadepicnics_events for adding their charm to this stunning venue! & Thank you so much @thejburkeproject for capturing so many amazing moments with my girls! Xx”

Leah struggled with drug addiction for years after a botched spinal tap during a C-section in 2013 with her daughter, Addie. She documented her struggles in her book, Hope, Grace & Faith.

Fans on Reddit took time to show their appreciation for Leah overcoming her past drug addiction, raising her three girls, and breaking old habits when it comes to relationships.

Love Teen Mom as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Some credited Leah with ‘coming back from so much’

Some of Leah’s fans commented on a Reddit thread that was captioned: “Leah living her best life with the girlses! I honestly feel like she has had one of the beer glow ups of all the Teen Moms.”

“She is radiant, beautiful, and come back from so much. Kudos 👏”

The Reddit thread that praised Leah. Pic credit: Reddit

One fan of Leah’s commented on how much happier she looks now compared to in the past.

They said, “she has had the best glow up! when i was googling pics of her today i saw when she was at her lowest and she looks so much happier now!! it’s like two completely different ppl”

One supporter talks daughters playing a role in her improvement

“Joint custody was the best thing for her. I really believe she’s be dead or still strung out if she returned primary. She couldn’t handle the stress of 3 kids with no partner and one with a rare debilitating disease and there’s no shame on that when your children’s father is like Corey”

Leah shares twin daughters, Ali and Aleeah, with ex-husband Corey Simms and daughter, Addie, with ex-husband Jeremy Calvert.

Leah’s fans think she has a big heart. Pic credit: Reddit

More supporters stopped by to uplift Leah and commented on her big heart

When one fan commented, “I like her,” another concurred and said, “I have always loved her. Even through out her troubles its so obvious she has such a big heart.”

Another fan chimed in, “Agreed!”

One fan compared Leah to Amber Portwood

A few more of Leah’s fans had comments to add to the thread.

Some even compared her to another teen mom, Amber Portwood, who also struggled with addiction and poor relationship choices in her past.

Leah’s supporters thought she deserves more credit than she receives. Pic credit: Reddit

Not everyone’s Reddit comments were supportive

One supporter of Leah’s defended her when others accused her of plastic surgery and hiring help to run her social media accounts.

The hater wrote, “I do not buy what Leah is selling. She got fillers and hired someone to run her social media. I’m not that gullible.”

Some accused Leah of plastic surgery and not running her own social media accounts. Pic credit: Reddit

Leah had an advocate, though, who came to her defense and claimed Leah had made smarter choices than other teen moms.

Their reply was, “Which is still a “glow up” imo. If that’s the case, she’s being smarter than the rest of the cast and their social media presence lol”

More fans showed support for the Teen Mom 2 star. Pic credit: Reddit

Leah continues to overcome adversity

Leah recently defended herself against trolls for a different reason when they accused her of throwing shade at BFF Kailyn Lowry in some unflattering pics.

Last month, Leah cleared up rumors when the media falsely reported she was expecting a fourth baby.

Fans of Leah’s can tune in next month to find out what she’s been up to when Teen Mom 2 returns to the air for an all-new season.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus, scheduled to return to the air on Tuesday, May 4 at 8/7c on MTV.