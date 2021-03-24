Briana DeJesus says she’s back with Javi Marroquin, BFF’s with Kailyn Lowry and more outrageous claims

Briana DeJesus and Javi Marroquin of Teen Mom 2. Pic credit: MTV

Briana DeJesus of Teen Mom 2 made claims that she is back with Javi Marroquin and that she is BFF’s with Kailyn Lowry.

But Briana’s claims didn’t stop there. She also claimed she’s “banging” Javi, hanging out with Kail and Devoin and is going to do a podcast with them. She also said that her OnlyFans was about to get a whole lot raunchier.

Briana simply tweeted, “I’m back with Javi” with a link to an article detailing exactly what she had to say.

It turns out, Briana wasn’t being completely honest with her followers

She told the entertainment website, “Since everyone is DYING to know the context of every little thing I tweet let’s just put it all out there… Yes I’m banging Javi Marroquin.”

As if her sarcastic statement wasn’t enough, she continued with more shocking statements, obviously throwing shade at haters.

She continued, “We’re back together and planning to get married, Kail and I have rekindled after our drama and we’re BFF and hang all the time with Devoin together and we may do a Podcast and my Only Fans is full on porn and I’m loving it.”

Clearly the Teen Mom 2 star wasn’t serious as she listed a host of things that she likely would never do. Bri had a strong message for anyone spreading rumors about her.

Briana seems to be fed up with rumors circulating about her online

Briana finished by saying, “Any other questions? The rumors y’all start are nuts. Have at it, though, and I’ll just sit back and laugh.”

Briana and Javi dated briefly in 2017 via a long-distance relationship that seemed doomed from the start. They broke up when Javi disagreed with Briana’s decision to have plastic surgery.

Javi was previously married to another Teen Mom 2 star, Kailyn Lowry. Tensions rose between Bri and Kail when news broke that Javi was dating Briana.

Briana’s comment about hanging out with Kailyn and Devoin and doing a podcast was seemingly a shot at Devoin’s appearance on Kail’s podcast, Coffee Convos. Kail recently had Devoin on her podcast, and he didn’t hold back when talking about his ex, Briana.

Devoin speaking out negatively about Briana and her family added more fuel to the fire in her battles with her ex. Devoin is the father of Briana’s eldest daughter Nova. The former couple has had nothing but a tumultuous relationship since Briana gave birth to their daughter Nova in 2011.

Briana poked fun at claims about what she’s been doing on OnlyFans

Briana’s next comment about OnlyFans is another scathing shot at haters, who have thrown shade even though she is making a ridiculous amount of money on the content-sharing platform.

Briana recently raised eyebrows when she told followers she was making big bucks on the subscription-only site and would even consider sucking her toes for more money.

Briana also sparked rumors earlier this week when she tweeted about her “ex” coming to her for advice. Some of Bri’s followers pressured her to reveal who the mystery “ex” in question was, but she wouldn’t divulge the information.

She told them, “Y’all don’t know him.”

Several commenters implied that the “ex” she was referring to was Javi Marroquin, not to be confused with her current beau, Javi Gonzalez.

Briana often shares links to rumored stories involving other Teen Mom cast members, so it might come as a surprise that she would call out haters for spreading rumors about her.

She is learning that it takes a tough skin to handle the constant media scrutiny that comes with being a reality TV star.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.