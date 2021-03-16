Briana DeJesus of Teen Mom 2. Pic credit: TLC

Briana DeJesus of Teen Mom 2 took to Twitter on Monday to tease followers with a sneak peek from her OnlyFans account.

In her tweet, she included a pic of her perfectly manicured feet with a feathered tassel next to them with the caption, “I love you.”

Her hashtag for her tweet was #feetdom, apparently a reference to freeing one’s feet and included the link to her Only Fans account, where her name is ‘bri baby.’ Her OnlyFans account has nine posts and 231 likes. Briana’s OnlyFans bio says, “Come chat with me and get to know me a little bit better ❤️ No nudes”

OnlyFans is a paid subscription site that lets owners make money off sharing their content. Content creators can offer their fans videos, photos, and even one-on-one chat sessions for a price.

Briana advertises her OnlyFans at $12 per month for subscribers or a discounted rate of $34.40 for three months of content. Her profile pic she used is the same one she posted on Instagram over the weekend when she shared how she has been insecure about her physical appearance and wants to start focusing more time on herself.

Briana recently shared that she’s insecure about her appearance

It might make sense to hear that Briana is insecure about her looks, given that she has undergone plastic surgery three times. After one of her plastic surgery procedures, including a tummy tuck, breast lift and butt contouring, Briana was filmed for Teen Mom while in recovery.

She underwent the procedures after the birth of her second daughter, Stella. At the time, she was dating fellow Teen mom Kailyn Lowry’s ex, Javi Marroquin, who disapproved of her decision to have the surgery.

Not everyone was supportive of Briana’s plastic surgeries

Briana said at the time, “Javi and I are not together anymore. Our future just doesn’t line up. He doesn’t want me to get my surgery for a breast lift, lipo, and tummy tuck (which I’m doing in two weeks) because it’ll look bad on his name at work. Also, I don’t plan on moving in with him in the summer and for these reasons, he broke up with me.”

Briana has two daughters, Nova and Stella, from two different fathers. Devoin Austin is Nova’s father and Luis Hernandez is Stella’s father. She is no longer with either dad and has struggled to come to agreements with either of them regarding spending time with their daughters and contributing financially.

Briana first got her start on TV appearing on 16 and Pregnant while pregnant with her eldest daughter, Nova. She now resides in Florida with her mom Roxanne, sister Brittany and daughters Nova and Stella.

Teen Mom airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.