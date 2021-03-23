Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus claimed her ‘ex’ came to her for advice but she won’t disclose who it was

Briana DeJesus of Teen Mom 2. Pic credit: MTV

Briana DeJesus of Teen Mom 2 told her followers that her “ex” was coming to her for advice because he’s apparently not doing so well in his own relationship.

Her entire tweet read, “It’s crazy that my “ex” comes to me for advice when he’s f***ing up in his new relationship. Crazy world”

Briana’s fans were curious who she might be talking about, but she remained tight-lipped.

One fan replied to her, “At least it ain’t with you f**k it.”

Briana responded, “Haha I went thru some hell with him but it’s cool that not all relationships have to end on bad terms and that two people can forgive and be cool.”

Briana’s followers were curious which “ex” she tweeted about

Some more of Briana’s 251.8k followers pried even further. Some of her followers were still curious about who the “ex” was.

When one follower asked which ex Briana was talking about, Briana answered, “Y’all don’t know him.”

One follower commented that whoever the mystery ex was, they probably came to her for advice because they trusted her and felt comfortable talking to her. Briana agreed and said, “I know and I appreciate that.”

A few other fans related to the Teen Mom 2 star, and shared that they still talked to their exes too.

Some followers slammed Briana in the comments

While some followers were kind to Briana, others showed up in her comments to slam the 26-year-old mom.

One fan wrote, “It’s more crazy to me that you tweet about what he confides in you about. Surely you have bigger fish to fry.”

Another follower questioned why an ex would come to Briana for advice, saying, “He’s clearly extremely slow. Multiple dead beat baby daddies, sleep with every man you meet, STD carrier….. advice about what?”

Fans questioned whether the mysterious “ex” could be either Devoin or Luis

Fans wondered whether the mysterious “ex” was Devoin Austin or Luis Hernandez.

Devoin Austin is the father of Briana’s eldest daughter Nova. The two dated during the early seasons of Teen Mom 2.

The two have had a tumultuous history and Briana has accused Devoin of not spending enough time with Nova. She’s also said that he didn’t contribute enough financially.

Things came to a head during the reunion last season when Briana walked offset when the two disagreed yet again over money.

Another one of Briana’s ex-boyfriends was Luis Hernandez, father of her youngest daughter Stella. The two never really had a relationship, but Briana decided to continue with the pregnancy regardless.

Briana has been annoyed that Luis has been mostly absent from his daughter’s life.

In an infamous moment last season, viewers saw Briana meet up with Luis after a night at the club. They ended up hooking up and Briana later discovered that he had given her an STD.

Briana also had a short-lived on-air relationship with John Rodriguez. Briana broke things off, claiming that she “wasn’t happy.” Briana also had a public fling with another Teen Mom alum, Javi Marroquin, who is Kailyn Lowry’s ex-husband.

Briana was last tied to tattoo-artist boyfriend, Javi Gonzalez.

Briana currently lives in Florida with her mom Roxanne, her sister Brittany, and her daughters Nova and Stella.

In addition to filming for Teen Mom 2, Briana runs a beauty business and recently bragged about her earnings on OnlyFans.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus