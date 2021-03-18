Briana DeJesus is making big bucks on OnlyFans, Teen Mom 2 star bragged about first week earnings

Briana DeJesus brags to fans about making over $10,000 in her first week using OnlyFans Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus has been making some extra money, and it’s not due to one of her two jobs she’s been working.

Briana recently started an OnlyFans account and bragged on social media about making $10,000 in the first week.

A Teen Mom Instagram fanpage shared photos of her tweets.

In the first, she wrote, “Life is crazy. How I just made 10k+ in a week with only fans and no my vagina is not out or titties.”

In another tweet, she wondered whether MTV would fire her from Teen Mom if she shared a video of her sucking her own toes. She said that several subscribers had already asked for that type of video.

Briana is confident enough to show off her body following plastic surgery

Briana’s new business venture into OnlyFans started after her recent round of plastic surgery.

In the past, Briana received a “mommy makeover ” from a plastic surgeon referred to as Dr. Miami. She showed the before and after pictures on her social media pages. The surgery included liposuction, a tummy tuck, breast augmentation, and a butt lift.

Teen Mom fans often ridiculed Briana over her appearance following the surgery and felt that her butt lift was botched.

Several weeks ago, Briana went under the knife again and shared photos on her Instagram stories to let everyone know about the additional procedures. She also shared that she was looking forward to getting additional surgery.

Following the procedure, Briana shared a post along with a seductive picture of herself. In the post, she talked about feeling insecure and hating photos, and seeing herself on television.

She shared that she was ready to focus on loving herself and appeared more comfortable posing for photos now that she’d had some additional work done.

How does Devoin Austin feel about Briana’s latest business venture?

During the most recent Teen Mom 2 season, Briana’s ex-boyfriend Devoin Austin was constantly going back and forth with her concerning financial issues.

The former couple shares custody of their daughter Nova. Briana argued with Devoin several times over his lack of financial support provided for their daughter.

Devoin often clapped back at her about how he wasn’t making a lot of money due to the pandemic. He felt that if she had enough money to spend $15,000 on plastic surgeries, she shouldn’t be so adamant about receiving a few hundred dollars from him per month when his work was struggling.

Now that Briana is bringing in over $10,000 per week on OnlyFans, fans wonder what Devoin will think. He has yet to comment on Briana’s latest business venture.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.