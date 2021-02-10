Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Videos 90 Day Fiance The Bachelor The Bachelorette Teen Mom Teen Mom 2 Big Brother Married at First Sight Sister Wives Below Deck RHOC RHOBH RHONY Love Island
News

Briana DeJesus sparks pregnancy speculation after calling boyfriend Javi Gonzalez her ‘baby daddy’


Briana DeJesus during the Teen Mom 2 reunion
Briana DeJesus shuts down pregnancy speculation after she referred to Javi Gonzalez as her “baby daddy.” Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus recently started dating her new boyfriend Javi Gonzalez a few months ago.

Javi is a tattoo artist in Orlando and has children of his own.

Despite remaining coy about him at first, since becoming serious with Javi, Briana has not been shy about showing off her new man on social media.

Related Gallery
View More Pics

She posted photos to her Instagram story of the lavish gifts he bought her which included a Prada purse and flowers. He also did a new sleeve tattoo on her which Briana showed a picture of in her stories.

monsterscriticsreality

115 82

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

Do you do brain surgery as well? #TeenMom's Devoin Austin makes a dig at Briana DeJesus after ...

View

Feb 9

0 0
Open
Do you do brain surgery as well? #TeenMom's Devoin Austin makes a dig at Briana DeJesus after she posts about her plastic surgery on Twitter. Catch the details at the link in bio. ⁠ (📸 Pic credit: MTV)⁠ .⁠ .⁠ .⁠ .⁠ #TeenMom2 #MTV #DevoinAustin #BrianaDeJesus⁠ #teenmomfan #teenmomlife #teenmomshaderoom #teenmom2fan #teenmomtea

Do you do brain surgery as well? #TeenMom's Devoin Austin makes a dig at Briana DeJesus after she posts about her plastic surgery on Twitter. Catch the details at the link in bio. ⁠
(📸 Pic credit: MTV)⁠
.⁠
.⁠
.⁠
.⁠
#TeenMom2 #MTV #DevoinAustin #BrianaDeJesus⁠ #teenmomfan #teenmomlife #teenmomshaderoom #teenmom2fan #teenmomtea ...

0 0

monsterscriticsreality

Comments Box SVG iconsUsed for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Chelsea Houska is being accused of using her newborn to up her profits following her #TeenMom2 exit....

View

Feb 2

5 0
Open
Chelsea Houska is being accused of using her newborn to up her profits following her #TeenMom2 exit. See details at link in the bio. (📸 Pic credit: MTV)⁠ ------------------⁠ #teenmom #mtv #chelseahouska

Chelsea Houska is being accused of using her newborn to up her profits following her #TeenMom2 exit. See details at link in the bio. (📸 Pic credit: MTV)⁠
------------------⁠
#teenmom #mtv #chelseahouska ...

5 0

monsterscriticsreality

Kailyn Lowry 👏🏼 claps back 👏🏼 at #TeenMom2 critic after sharing a video about getting ...

View

Jan 29

4 0
Open
Kailyn Lowry 👏🏼 claps back 👏🏼 at #TeenMom2 critic after sharing a video about getting her lips done. Details at link in bio.⁠ (📸 Pic credit: MTV)⁠ ------------------⁠ #teenmom #mtv #kaillowry

Kailyn Lowry 👏🏼 claps back 👏🏼 at #TeenMom2 critic after sharing a video about getting her lips done. Details at link in bio.⁠
(📸 Pic credit: MTV)⁠
------------------⁠
#teenmom #mtv #kaillowry ...

4 0

It was a recent post, however, that caused fans to speculate that Briana might be pregnant again after referring to Javi as her “future baby daddy.”

Briana currently shares her daughter, Nova with Devoin Austin and her daughter, Stella with Luis Hernandez.

Briana DeJesus shows off new sleeve tattoo
Briana DeJesus shows off new sleeve tattoo. Pic credit: @_brianadejesus/Instagram
Briana DeJesus's new boyfriend Javi Gonzalez
Briana posted a picture of her new boyfriend Javi to her Instagram stories. Pic credit: @_brianadejesus/Instagram

Briana shuts down pregnancy rumors

Despite speculation that she may be having a baby with Javi, Briana quickly shut down the rumors with a meme shared on her Instagram.

According to The Sun, the meme included laughing emojis and said, “Things I WONT be this summer…pregnant, broke, sad, pregnant.”

A source told The Sun that Javi and Briana are “a good match” and they have a lot in common with each other. The source mentioned that Javi also has young daughters who he “dotes on” and said he was a “great dad” and that family was important to him.

Briana’s struggle with her baby daddies

While Briana’s new man appears to be a responsible father, she has had a lot of issues with both of her baby daddies.

Much of her storyline on Teen Mom 2 consisted of her complaints that Luis and Devoin failed to step up to provide financial support for their daughters.

Briana and Devoin have gone back and forth on social media and aired their drama publicly. Devoin has often become frustrated with the ways in which Briana flaunted her money while still complaining that he doesn’t give her any.

At one point, Devoin became upset when Briana showed of an AK-47 she purchased for Javi. Javi wrote that it was the “dopest” gift he had ever received.

Devoin later blasted Briana on Instagram and called her a hypocrite as she had reportedly taken him to court a few years prior after he posted a picture of a gun.

Briana DeJesus shares photo of AK-47 she bought for her boyfriend Javi
Briana DeJesus shares photo of AK-47 she bought for her boyfriend Javi. Pic credit: @_brianadejesus/Instagram
Devoin Austin goes off about Briana's gift to her boyfriend
Devoin Austin goes off about Briana’s gift to her boyfriend. Pic credit:@devoin/Instagram

Despite her drama with her baby daddies, Briana seems happy with her new man.

While she shut down current pregnancy rumors, it’s unknown whether Briana has plans to start a family with Javi in the future.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.

Maggie Michaels
Latest posts by Maggie Michaels (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x