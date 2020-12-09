Briana DeJesus posts photo of AK47 she bought for her new boyfriend and Devoin Austin has a lot to say about it

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus recently got into a new relationship with her boyfriend Javi Gonzalez. Javi is a tattoo artist with a parlor in Orlando according to The Ashley.

A few weeks ago, Briana showed off gifts he bought her on her Instagram stories. The gifts included roses and a Prada bag.

Briana recently decided to return the favor. She posted a photo to her Instagram story of an AK-47 that she purchased for Javi. In the caption of the photo, Javi wrote it was the “dopest gift” he’s ever received.

He said, “She definitely knows what I like. I’m a lucky man.”

Briana’s gift to Javi comes following several Teen Mom 2 episodes in which she’s complained about being broke.

Recent episodes have shown Briana fighting with Devoin Austin about his lack of financial support for their daughter Nova.

Devoin lashes out

While Briana and Javi seem to be in their own bubble of happiness, her baby daddy, Devoin Austin had a lot to say about the new gift.

Devoin went on Instagram and blasted Briana for being a hypocrite. He mentioned that Briana reportedly took him to court a few years ago to keep their daughter Nova from him because he posted a picture of a gun.

Devoin’s rant didn’t stop there. He posted another story and accused Briana of being a racist.

He wrote, “Make it make sense in the littlest way LOL. Take me to court for postin a .40 but will go buy a chop stick?! Zamnnnnn. I’m starting to think this BIH don’t like black men. You racist or sum?”

In his third and final post, Devoin wondered why Briana has chosen to make her storyline about him on Teen Mom 2.

Devoin and Briana go head to head

Devoin’s recent post comes following another heated exchange the former couple had after Briana asked Devoin for financial support for their daughter Nova.

On a recent episode of Teen Mom 2, Devoin fought with Briana via text message and wondered why she needed money from him when she makes so much more than he does.

He also referenced the plastic surgery she’s had and said that she had a “$15,000 body” while he didn’t have anything worth that amount.

Briana went off on Twitter and shared how angry she was after she watched the episode and saw Devoin talk about her in front of Nova. Briana’s Twitter account has been temporarily disabled.

Briana and Devoin continue to battle about finances and based on her recent purchase, Devoin feels she has a lot of explaining to do.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7 c on MTV.