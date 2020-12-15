Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus shows off new tattoo done by her boyfriend Javi

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus recently started dating Javi Gonzalez. Javi is a tattoo artist with a parlor in Orlando, Florida.

Early on in their relationship, Briana played coy about her new man and wouldn’t reveal too much information about him. In an earlier episode of this season of Teen Mom 2, Briana took a trip with Javi and told her friend on the phone that she wasn’t sure if the relationship would go anywhere.

Now that the couple has been together for a few months, Briana has not been shy about showing her adoration for Javi.

Briana appears happy in her new relationship and recently posted photos on her Instagram stories to show off gifts Javi bought her. The gifts included flowers and a Prada back.

Based on Briana’s newest Instagram story, it looks like Javi is spoiling her once again. Her recent post showed off a new sleeve tattoo done by Javi.

Briana showed off her new ink with the caption, “Babe finally got to do a piece on me and I’m so in love. Thank you [Javi] love you.”

The tattoo was a half sleeve with a skull, rose, and spider with black and white shading.

Briana buys Javi an AK-47

Javi isn’t the only one being generous with gifts. Recently, Briana showed off an AK-47 she purchased for Javi.

The photo caused a lot of backlash from fans and caught the attention of Briana’s ex-boyfriend and baby daddy, Devoin Austin.

Devoin slammed Briana for being hypocritical. He claimed that in the past, Briana took him to court after he posted a photo of a gun.

Devoin also accused Briana of being racist and called her out for having double standards.

Briana complains about money issues

Briana’s recent storyline on Teen Mom 2 has focused on her desire for financial support from Devoin and her other baby daddy, Luis Hernandez.

While Luis seemed to agree to a monthly payment, Devoin recently fought with Briana about the finances. Devoin claimed that Briana makes so much more than him so he shouldn’t have to give her any money.

Briana’s recent AK-47 purchase further infuriated Devoin because she told him she didn’t have any money and that all of her salary from Teen Mom 2 went into the purchase of her home. She also argued that she wouldn’t have to work an office job if she had enough money.

Devoin argued that she had a “$15,000 body” referring to the plastic surgery she’s had done and said that he doesn’t own $15,000 worth of anything.

Despite Devoin’s constant criticism, Briana continues to purchase things for Javi and live her life the way she wants. Devoin has yet to comment on Briana’s new tattoo.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.