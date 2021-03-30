Jenelle Evans admits she saw Teen Mom 2 firing coming, misses being on the show

Jenelle Evans shared that she misses being on Teen Mom 2 and anticipated that she’d be fired before it happened Pic credit: MTV

Jenelle Evans and her husband David Eason were fired from Teen Mom 2 in 2019 after David shot and killed their family dog.

David claimed he was protecting their 2-year-old daughter Ensley after the dog bit her in the face. The couple adopted the french bulldog in 2018.

In defense of his actions, David posted to Instagram and said, “I dont give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face. Whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I dont put up with that sh*t at all. I’m all about protecting my family, it is my lifes mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me. You can hate me all you want but this isnt the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively. The only person that can judge weather or not a animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME.”

MTV parted ways with Jenelle and David and initially, she was upset to be booted from the show but later said she understood their decision.

Recently, during an interview with US Weekly, Jenelle shared that she’s had a hard time ever since her departure from the series and she’s missed it.

Jenelle admitted that she knew the firing was going to happen and she misses being a part of the show.

She said, “It’s just hard to be part of something when people replace you. You were the original one that helped start that show, and it’s hard to be let go of something that you’ve put so much work into.”

Jenelle talked about being fired and revealed that she had anticipated that it would happen.

She said, “I was a little bit shocked but I saw it coming. It’s shocking still but I respect their decision and have nothing but love for MTV.”

Jenelle wants people to see that she is not a ‘horrible person’

Jenelle reminisced about her tenure on Teen Mom 2 and said that she was let go at a time when she really needed to be a part of the show.

She also wanted people to see her for who she really was.

Jenelle explained, “I feel like I need to catch people up and show the true me and that I wasn’t completely a horrible person when we stopped filming.”

In regard to her castmates, she said that she didn’t have “bad blood” with anyone but that she also wasn’t talking to them much.

Jenelle has thrown shade at some of her former castmates in the past including Kailyn Lowry and Chelsea Houska. She’s also accused them of leaving her out of things when they all filmed together.

Regardless of the things she’s done, Jenelle seems to have had a change of heart and doesn’t have any ill will toward her former castmates or MTV as a whole.

She continues to update fans on her daily life through social media and her YouTube page.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.