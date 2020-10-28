Jenelle Evans throws shade at former Teen Mom 2 castmate, Leah Messer’s recovery

Jenelle Evans never misses an opportunity to throw jabs at her former Teen Mom 2 castmates, and Leah Messer is the latest to be on the receiving end of that shade.

On last night’s episode of Teen Mom 2, Leah opened up about her recovery from her opioid addiction, revealing she is writing a book about her journey titled, “Hope, Grace, and Faith”

Prior to the episode airing, Jenelle took to Twitter to call out Leah. “I wonder if you’re really going to tell the truth about your addiction. I know too much. Why was I super honest about mine but you weren’t? Curious. #thinkingoutloud,” she wrote.

Followers were quick to call her out on the post with one saying, “Jealous Jenelle throwing shade at Leah.”

“She’s always trying to stay relevant like girl move on and stop harassing cast members lol,” another added.

Jenelle’s battle with addiction

Jenelle is no stranger to drug-related issues, as she describes in her book, Read Between the Lines: From The Diary of A Teenage Mom.

In the book, Jenelle describes her addiction to heroin, saying, “Before I knew it, I was shooting up four or five times a day. I was hooked.” Jenelle was also arrested several times on drug-related charges.

Her recent tweet leaves fans wondering why a former addict would criticize someone else’s recovery.

One follower wrote, “This isn’t funny. You should be congratulated on your recover as she should. It’s the hardest thing to overcome. Anyone that does is a superhero. I don’t understand this narrative from you. You, of all people, should have sympathy. I congratulate both of you.”

Jenelle’s history of feuding

Jenelle’s tweet is the most recent dig thrown at her former castmates. Prior to last night, Jenelle took some heat from followers after making fun of Chelsea Houska’s style.

Jenelle shared a photo of herself captioned, “Life isn’t perfect, but your outfit can be.” A follower commented, “Did you steal that outfit when you broke into Chelsea’s house?” to which Jenelle replied, “Yeah, she only likes plaid lol.”

Fans were quick to come to Chelsea’s defense with comments like, “What’s wrong with plaid? At least Chelsea doesn’t like to be disrespected and has morals.” Another added, “She wouldn’t be able to get one of her legs into Chelsea’s jeans. She wishes.”

Jenelle also went after former castmate Kail Lowry. Kail took to Instagram a few weeks ago to complain that her baby daddy Chris Lopez cut their son’s hair without her permission.

Jenelle jumped right into the drama, referring to Kail as “difficult” and criticizing her ability to co-parent effectively with Chris.

Jenelle’s criticism of the Teen Mom 2 stars comes following her dismissal from Teen Mom 2 last spring after her husband, David Eason, shot and killed their family dog.

Will Leah take the high road?

Leah has yet to publicly acknowledge Jenelle’s social media post, but based on her most recent tweet, she seems unbothered.

Leah retweeted a post from a fan saying, “Thank you for putting urself out there to help others, Leah! I can’t wait to read ur book! You have come such a long way.” To which Leah replied, “#HopeGraceFaith Always my reason for everything.”

Leah continues to prioritize her three daughters as she navigates her journey to maintain her recovery.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays 8/7c on MTV.