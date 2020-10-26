Jenelle Evans and one of her followers make fun of Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska’s style

Former Teen Mom 2 cast member Jenelle Evans is throwing shade at former castmate Chelsea Houska’s fashion sense. In a recent social media post, Jenelle shared a photo of herself captioned, “Life isn’t perfect, but your outfit can be.”

A follower took the post as an opportunity to make fun of Chelsea Houska’s style by asking, “Did you steal that outfit when you broke into Chelsea’s house?”

The comment is more than likely in reference to a Teen Mom 2 episode which aired this past spring when Chelsea’s home was broken into while her family was on vacation in Colorado.

Jenelle responded, “Yeah, she only likes plaid lol.”

Teen Mom 2 fans react

Jenelle Evans is used to taking heat from followers, as many are quick to criticize her choice in clothing and her overall life choices. After she made fun of Chelsea’s fashion sense, several followers quickly came to Chelsea’s defense.

One follower said, “What’s wrong with plaid? At least Chelsea doesn’t like to be disrespected and has morals.” Another added, “Don’t disrespect Chelsea like that.”

Some followers took a much harsher approach with one commenting, “She wouldn’t be able to get one of her legs into Chelsea’s jeans. She wishes.”

Despite Jenelle and her follower taking aim at Chelsea’s fashion sense, the Teen Mom 2 star has successfully started her own clothing line on the Lauribelles website under its Lily and Lottie division.

On the website, Chelsea describes her line as “stylish and comfy…with a little bit of an edge.”

Jenelle’s feud with Teen Mom 2 stars

Chelsea is not the first castmate to be on the other side of Jenelle’s shade. In fact, Jenelle has quite the history of starting feuds with the Teen Mom 2 cast.

Back in 2018, a social media feud began between Jenelle and Teen Mom 2 castmates Leah Messer and Kailyn Lowry. Jenelle’s husband, David Eason, made comments on social media about Leah and her baby daddy, Corey Simms, criticizing them for allowing their daughter to wear too much makeup to a cheer competition.

Kail quickly came to Leah’s defense, which then caused Jenelle to lash out on an Instagram, criticizing Kail for “butting in” on other people’s business.

Back in September, Jenelle made headlines for bashing Kail and former Teen Mom OG star, Farrah Abraham.

On an Instagram Live Q and A, Jenelle was asked by a fan, “Why do you think cast members hate on Farrah so much, in your opinion?” Jenelle responded, “She’s bitchy.”

A follower then asked whether she was friends with Kail yet, to which she responded, “No, she’s bitchy too lol.” But that wasn’t the only time she’s thrown shade at Kail.

Kail recently took to social media to mention her displeasure with baby daddy, Chris Lopez’s decision to cut their three-year-old son, Lux’s hair without her permission. Jenelle then referred to Kail as “difficult” and criticized her ability to co-parent with Chris.

Is Jenelle Evans bitter?

Jenelle’s recent criticism of Chelsea and other castmates follows her dismissal from Teen Mom 2 this past spring, making it seem that she may be a little bitter with MTV’s decision to let her go.

Jenelle was fired after David shot and killed their family dog for biting their daughter Ensley in the face.

Prior to being fired, Jenelle had been part of the Teen Mom 2 franchise since the series began in 2010.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays 8/7c on MTV