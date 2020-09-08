Jenelle Evans stokes Kailyn Lowry feud after Chris Lopez cut Lux’s hair

Drama! Drama! And more Drama!

With the season 10 premiere 0f Teen Mom 2 on September 1st, fans have been anxiously waiting to see what new juicy drama has unfolded between the cast members and their tumultuous relationships both on and off camera.

Recently, Kailyn Lowry gave fans a glimpse into the co-parenting struggles they might see on the new season when she posted a before and after photo of her son Lux’s hair cut on Instagram. She was angry with her son’s father Chris’ decision to cut Lux’s hair without consulting her and captioned it “Parenting with a narcissist be like.”

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans decided to stir the pot and share her opinion on Kailyn Lowry’s feud with Lux’s father Chris Lopez for cutting his hair.

“I would have cut that little boy’s hair too,” Janelle wrote on Twitter Monday, September 7. She even added that her mom “Barbara Evans agrees too.”

In a separate Twitter post, Jenelle continued to poke at her former castmate, saying, “It’s really sad to see when the mother is the difficult one and holds the child away from the father while co-parenting. You can hate the other parent all you want but they aren’t going away like you want sooooo bad. #SorryNotSorry.”

Kailyn and Jenelle ongoing feud

Even when Jenelle was a part of the Teen Mom 2 cast, she and Kailyn were always making headlines for being at odds with each other.

In season 9, Kailyn sent her castmates products from her CBD haircare line. She considered sending the products to Jenella a “peace offering.” Although she hoped that the gift would go over well, Kailyn speculated that Jenelle might end up using it “for target practice.”

Kail’s fears were confirmed when Jenelle posted a video on Instagram of her dousing the gift with gasoline before lighting it with a blowtorch.

It doesn’t look like there will be any reunion between these two any time soon.

Kailyn and Chris’ rocky relationship

Fans were shocked to learn that Kailyn was pregnant with her fourth child, her second with on-again-off-again boyfriend Chris Lopez.

In the season 2 premiere, fans heard about a rumor that Chris may potentially have a baby with someone else. In the preview, Kail says she looks at Chris as “Innocent until proven guilty.”

Chris denied the rumors, even when someone texted Kail claiming to be his other pregnant girlfriend.

Teen Mom 2 season 10 airs on Tuesdays 8/7c on MTV.