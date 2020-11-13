Jenelle Evans takes aim at Chelsea Houska after Teen Mom 2 star opened up about quitting the MTV show

Jenelle Evans and Chelsea Houska were both original members of the Teen Mom 2 cast.

Their relationship hasn’t been good. From social media fights to both calling each other out for dishonesty, Jenelle and Chelsea have had their fair share of disagreements.

Chelsea’s decision to leave

A few weeks ago, Chelsea Houska’s decision to leave Teen Mom 2 leaked. It wasn’t confirmed by the reality star until earlier this week, but it is true. Chelsea and Cole DeBoer will be moving on following the conclusion of this season of Teen Mom 2.

In an exclusive interview with E!, Jenelle Evans said, “I feel her story wasn’t honest to begin with so maybe TV isn’t meant for her.”

What Jenelle means by her story wasn’t honest wasn’t made clear as there was no elaboration. Chelsea Houska has been a fan-favorite since the beginning, even arguably the favorite from the cast of the show.

The two women didn’t spend much time together except during reunion tapings or when MTV needed them to do press together. In fact, their disagreements and comments made by each other were mostly done on social media.

To be fair though, Chelsea Houska and Kailyn Lowry are extremely tight, and Jenelle Evans is definitely not a fan of Kailyn at all.

What is Jenelle Evans up to since leaving Teen Mom 2?

Technically, Jenelle Evans was fired from Teen Mom 2 after several things happened. Fans of the show had been calling for MTV to do something after her tumultuous relationship with David Eason and his killing of their dog, Nugget.

It has been a whole season without Jenelle now, and it appears that she is moving on from reality television life. She told the publication that she has put on weight during quarantine because “we forget to go outside and exercise.”

While she isn’t ruling out a return to reality television, she will need to find a network willing to take her and her story on. Jenelle Evans released a self-shot docuseries on YouTube that detailed her life while she was dealing with the loss of her children and fighting to get them back.

For now, there are no plans for Jenelle and her family to return to television. She has returned to social media despite threatening to quit after a snide remark about drug abuse she made was called out. While she insisted it wasn’t about Leah Messer, Teen Mom 2 fans called her bluff.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.