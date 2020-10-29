Jenelle Evans threatens to quit Twitter over Teen Mom 2 fan backlash after Leah Messer shade

Jenelle Evans is once again threatening to quit Twitter. This time, though, it is from the backlash she is receiving after a comment she made that followers think was about Teen Mom 2’s Leah Messer.

Ahead of Teen Mom 2 airing last night, Jenelle tweeted, “I wonder if you’re really going to tell the truth about your addiction. I know too much. Why was I super honest about mine but you weren’t? Curious. #ThinkingOutloud”

Of course, that coincided with Leah and her confession about being an addict while filming the show years ago. Fans immediately called her out and Jenelle maintains that her tweet wasn’t about Leah but followers aren’t buying it.

Will Jenelle Evans actually quit Twitter?

This is not the first time Jenelle Evans has threatened to quit Twitter and it likely won’t be the last. She has a way of fleeing from the conflict that often times stems from something she says or does.

At the time of this writing, the former Teen Mom 2 star hasn’t been on the social media network for around nine hours. Her last tweet said, “I won’t be tweeting anymore. This drama that’s being started out of thin air is enough for me. Catch me on YouTube.”

She hasn’t been back for a rebuttal, but that doesn’t mean one isn’t coming. Jenelle caught a lot of grief for saying what she did and then denying it was actually about Leah Messer. The Teen Mom 2 shade is strong from her, and after being off the show for a while now, she apparently hasn’t moved on yet.

What has Jenelle Evans been up to since leaving Teen Mom 2?

For the most part, Jenelle Evans has been consistently making headlines since her time on the MTV show ended. From chaos with her husband, David Eason, to her random comments about people on the show and their lives, social media hasn’t been too kind to her.

Aside from the constant drama, Jenelle has been telling her version of events with the custody battle when her children were removed from her care on YouTube. She and David are attempting to gain a following on that platform with the hopes of monetizing and getting their own brand going.

After all these years in the public eye, Jenelle Evans still manages to stick her foot in her mouth on Twitter and threaten to walk away from the platform altogether.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.